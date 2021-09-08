The competitive fires are still burning brightly for Brad Teague at 73 years old.
The Johnson City racer is returning to his roots Friday night driving the black No. 3 Chevrolet in the Late Model Stock feature at Kingsport Speedway.
Teague retired from NASCAR national competition in 2015, finishing 26th at the Food City 300 at Bristol. His only races since have come in the Super Cup Series, a tour which uses older NASCAR and ARCA cars. In three starts in 2018, he posted one fourth-place and two sixth-place finishes. Since then, he’s been chomping at the bit to get back behind the wheel.
“I’ve had the urge to race ever since I quit. This opportunity came along so I thought I would take it,” Teague said. “It might be a little like ring rust in boxing. Probably the toughest thing will be the heat and the stamina. A track like Kingsport or Bristol, you don’t get any time to rest. It’s tough in those cars on a short track because you’re constantly wrestling the wheel.”
However, Teague isn’t your average 73-year-old. He’s still used to a hard day’s work, the owner-operator of B&B Auto Repair in Johnson City.
As a racer, he’s competed against all three seven-time NASCAR champions — Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson. Other than Wayne Hale, he has never raced with the current group of Late Model drivers at Kingsport. He’s going into Friday’s race expecting it to be quite a challenge.
“It’s going to be different, but I’m looking forward to running with them,” Teague said. “They will be hard to outrun.”
A native of Buladean, North Carolina, Teague’s racing career began at the old Sportsman Speedway dirt track in Johnson City where he was a track champion in the six-cylinder class. He won the 1974 track championship at Lonesome Pine (Va.) Raceway and was a three-time runner-up at Kingsport Speedway during a time when national champions regularly raced there.
He ventured out in 1981, finishing runner-up to Tommy Ellis in the Late Model Sportsman (the forerunner to the Xfinity Series) national standings. Teague ranked in the top 10 of the Busch Series points in 1987, a year when he outran Dale Jarrett to win at Martinsville.
Overall, Teague made 294 starts in national competition including 44 in the Cup Series. He also made great friends and lasting memories.
“I got to know Dale Earnhardt real good before he ever made it big. The first time I raced with him was around 1972,” Teague recalled. “Of course when I went to Cup racing, I got to know Richard (Petty) real good. Sometimes we would qualify close to each other.
“The picture up there (of him and Petty in Teague’s office) is from Daytona in 1988. He said, ‘Brad, I hope my troubles are over with. I’ve had a terrible time.’ He had blown a motor and all that kind of stuff. That’s when he had that bad wreck (in the Daytona 500) when he rolled down the wall and Brett Bodine hit him. He pulled his pants legs up the next race and he showed me how bruised and beat up his legs were. That was a bad wreck where he didn’t seem the same driver after that.”
Teague survived his own share of bad crashes, including a part breaking to trigger a 23-car pileup at Daytona. He excelled on the toughest tracks listing Bristol, Dover and Darlington as his favorites. He finished second at a Darlington Busch Series race in 1985 after Harry Gant, driving in relief for Jack Ingram, had fresher tires and passed him with three laps to go.
Overall, he had 11 top-five finishes in Busch Series competition, but driving the No. 3 at Kingsport goes back even further. It was the car number Teague used when he raced a red and white Chevelle for Johnson City machine shop owner John Hodges.
Teague’s win in the 1980 Winston 300 at Kingsport led to his first big break in NASCAR. That day, he came from three laps down to beat Kingsport’s Gene Glover, the 1979 Late Model Sportsman national champion, and Bluff City’s John A. Utsman at the finish.
It was a stacked field with the local drivers besting short-track legends like Morgan Shepherd, Bob Pressley, Butch Lindley and Ingram.
Fast forward to today, the tight 3/8-mile concrete oval at Kingsport still fits into the mold of tough tracks that Teague enjoys.
“If you love racing and are a real race car driver, you like the tougher tracks,” Teague said. “It’s definitely more driver in places like that. A driver can make up more at a tougher track, although you’ve got to have a good car at any track.”