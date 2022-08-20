In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play.
But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
There should be two points of focus: the health of Elizabethton’s Cade Russell and removing this type of play from high school football.
First, Russell suffered a broken nose and possible broken jaw, said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. Russell was seen vomiting in a trash can on the sideline shortly after the play.
So before the play is ever described as “just football,” consider how you would feel if that was your son. Also, consider how you would feel if it was your son and his athletic career was ended on that play — or his life was permanently altered in a physical manner.
Yes, it’s understood football is a dangerous game. It is dangerous even when played strictly under the rules. Therefore, every effort should be made to make the punishment severe for going outside of the rules — especially when it comes to protecting against brain injuries.
Targeting is the act of taking aim and initiating contact to an opponent above the shoulders with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulders. It is an undisputedly violent act that is abhorred even at the National Football League level.
So targeting should be taken very seriously in high school football.
Targeting is not an automatic ejection in high school, nor should it be because officials don’t have the in-game capability to review the play on video. They have to make an eyes-on decision at full speed, which can be very difficult in potential targeting situations.
But more steps need to be taken to lessen the likelihood players are willing to attack opponents above the shoulders. Both schools from a given game should be required to submit video to the TSSAA in the instance of any targeting ejection. The TSSAA should review each case and determine if a suspension of more than one game should be applied.
When a player is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, the TSSAA requires a meeting with the player, coach, principal and parent or guardian prior to the player’s next competition. That’s a good step. But it’s not enough because it only addresses the situation with one player who has already committed this act. The fear of greater punishment needs to be instilled in all players who put on a helmet.
Play the game the way it is supposed to be played. Mistakes will happen. A player might lower his head prior to being tackled and it could actually cause a defender to unintentionally commit a violation. That’s not the discussion here. The discussion at hand is removing the egregious plays.
Russell is pound for pound as tough of a football player as there is in Northeast Tennessee. He did exactly what he was coached to do: Clearly signal for a fair catch and fearlessly go after the football — which required a difficult running catch. His mindset was likely this: The rules will protect me.
But the rules can’t protect a player when a line is crossed. Stronger rules could, however, decrease the likelihood of Friday’s incident occurring again. That’s the goal — not perfection, but better.
And that should be the viewpoint. Look forward and not backward. Forgiveness and reconciliation are needed for the ejected player.
But what’s also needed is striving to make the game safer for our high school football players moving forward.