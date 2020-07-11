A group of talented Cup Series rookies have their eyes on the prize at the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday, July 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway.
There are three transfer spots available from the Open, one to the winner and two to the race’s stage winners. We caught up with three of the fast first-year Cup drivers, who are among the top contenders in the Open.
Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, is coming off his best performance of the season at Indianapolis. He ran in the top 10 all day, racing to a fifth-place finish.
What are your thoughts of the All-Star Race at Bristol?
Custer: “We’ve never had the All-Star Race at Bristol and it’s the perfect track for it. You’re going to be beating, banging, throwing slide jobs. It’s going to make it extremely exciting with everyone going for a million dollars. It could be the best All-Star Race we’ve ever seen.”
How is the approach to race this event at Bristol?
Custer: “Mentally, you have to be passively aggressive, which is a tough way to put things. You have to be there at the end of the race, but you can’t just wait around. You have to balance those things.
“Physically, it’s one of the hardest tracks we go to. It’s the highest G-Force track we have, so it’s hard on your neck, hard on your body. Trying to make it through the laps there isn’t the easiest task.”
Can you take us through the last Bristol race when you finished 35th after being caught up in an accident?
Custer: “That was not a fun day. We were going forward, having a good run. Somebody spun out to the inside, came up the track and collected us. That’s classic Bristol. Sometimes, you get caught up in things. That’s part of it at Bristol.”
• • •
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, has been solid throughout the season. He has top-10 finishes at Darlington and Talladega and currently ranks 22nd in the point standings.
What are your thoughts about Bristol hosting the All-Star Race?
Nemechek: “It goes back to the ‘Last Great Colosseum,’ where sparks fly and tempers flare. There’s going to be a lot of beating and banging with a lot of money and no points on the line. Everybody is going to push their cars to the max. I’m pretty sure anyone would wreck their mother to win that race.”
You had a top-15 finish at the last Bristol race. What kind of confidence do you have going into the Open?
Nemechek: “We have a strong car at Bristol I feel comfortable with. When you look at the rundown, everyone who finished in front of us is ahead of us in the All-Star Race. We have to make the most of the situation we’re in. I feel like we should have finished better at the last race with the speed we had.”
What is the approach for transferring from the All-Star Open?
Nemechek: “I’m going to do whatever I can to make the All-Star Race,” he said. “I’m going to run whatever line I need, whether I need to block, push or move people out of the way. Whatever it takes to make the All-Star Race, we’re willing to do.”
• • •
Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 95 Leavine Racing Toyota, has four top-10 finishes on the year — including a ninth-place finish in the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol. He is also a former Bristol winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
What is your approach to the All-Star Open?
Bell: “I thought this is going to be a really good opportunity for us. It’s going to be difficult. I think it will be pretty physical, but you have to remember you have to get through the Open to get to the All-Star Race. It should be fun to watch with a bunch of young bucks trying to make their way into the race.”
What do you feel has been your best race of the season so far?
Bell: “Bristol was a really good one. This team obviously performed well last year with Matt DiBenedetto in the car and they brought another good car a few weeks ago. It’s one of my favorite race tracks and I’m so excited about the All-Star Race being there.”
What is your strategy for the races?
Bell: “Going into the Open, you’ve got to be aggressive because only the winners move on. That’s pretty straight forward. Then the All-Star Race, it’s up in the air. You might be able to play some strategy, but you’ve got to be fast enough to hold on. It’s going to be a great show for sure.”