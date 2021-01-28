John Wooden set the gold standard in many ways in his legendary basketball coaching career at UCLA, and one of them was how he left the program.
“I didn’t exactly leave the cupboard bare with Marques Johnson and Richard Washington,” Wooden said to Sports Illustrated in an interview years after retiring in 1975.
And while John Dyer’s trademark humility would never allow himself to think he belonged in the same sentence with Wooden, he stepped out at Sullivan East in 2020 when the Patriots had a chance for a special season. And that decision made Dillon Faver’s on-the-job training a smooth transition.
“Coach Dyer is a top-notch human being,” said Faver, East’s first-year head coach. “His character is the epitome of a coach. When John Wooden retired he said he wasn’t going to leave the cupboard empty. Coach Dyer and Coach Wooden have similar faith and values.”
Of course, leaving a banquet amount of food in the cabinets doesn’t turn into a gourmet meal by happenstance. It takes preparation, knowledge and hard work.
Faver and his team have locked into those three approaches and the result is a record of 8-0 in the Three Rivers Conference — with a two-game lead and four games remaining.
The overall record of 16-5 might be deceiving, even though it is strong. But at one point when the Patriots were 3-4, the losses came against teams (Providence Academy, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Bearden) that have gone on to compile a combined record of 73-12. The other loss was a second one against D-B.
“Coach (Chris) Poore at D-B asked if we wanted to play and I was like, well, yeah,” Faver said. “I think you have to be challenged to become the best you can be. In basketball if you don’t play good competition, you’re never going to reach the level you can possibly reach. That’s in life, too. When you play Bearden, Science Hill, D-B and Providence, you better be ready to play or you will get embarrassed.”
What Dyer left for Faver to mold was a group that included a standout player in Dylan Bartley, who is one of the best in Northeast Tennessee. The junior guard averages 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
“He’s tough, strong and smart,” Faver said. “He shoots the ball incredibly well. And he’s a good leader on and off the court. He does well in the classroom and cares about his guys.”
Along with Bartley, East also gets double-digit scoring from senior Ethan Bradford (12.8). The Patriots have four players averaging at least one 3-pointer per game with Bartley, Bradford, Johnathon Waldon and Mason Montgomery. Yes, the Patriots can bury the rock from a distance.
“Ethan is a great shooter and has a fire about him,” Faver said. “He has a competitive edge that makes him the basketball player he is.”
Faver said Waldon is “the engine” and “the definition of a teammate” while Montgomery is an on-floor communicator who “would make an unbelievable basketball coach.”
“Mason is like my voice on the court,” Faver said.
Another key player is senior Clayton Ivester.
“He’s a leader on the team and leader of our school,” Faver said. “He brings toughness every day.”
Austin Davis, a 6-foot-7 senior post presence, and guards Isaac Grubbs and Logan Murray also fit into the mix along with Braden Standbridge.
“Austin has improved incredibly,” Faver said. “He’s the most improved player from his freshman to senior year that I have coached.
“Logan is one of the quickest kids I have ever coached. I think he can drive past anybody.
“And Isaac is our leader. He doesn’t get as many minutes as some of the other guys, but we’re not the same basketball team without him.”
Standbridge gives the Patriots an attitude boost.
“He brings joy to our team and it is contagious,” Faver said. “He’s a great defensive player and brings great energy.”
East has a few more key games to navigate before the postseason begins, most notably at home versus Unicoi County on Friday and on the road against Elizabethton on Feb. 5. For the Patriots to claim the Three Rivers title and have postseason success, Faver said his bunch needs to keep the same approach.
“We’ve set ourselves up for doing something special, but we haven’t done something special,” Faver said. “It’s every game, every practice, every possession, and even every possession in practice. Deep down we have great kids with great hearts, and I tell them the key is to take our shot every time. Our shot, not my shot.”