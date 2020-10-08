Two unbeaten cross country teams and two undefeated soccer teams have set a high standard this fall season at Milligan University, and the Buffaloes have already continued this pattern of success into the winter season as the swimming program opened its 2020-21 campaign last weekend with several high marks.
More specifically, Milligan stayed on par with the theme of success by winning the men’s side and earning runner-up on the women’s side at the King University Invitational. Freshmen Stephen Gilbert and Gabby MacPherson highlighted the meet with several national qualifying marks and record-breaking swims.
Freshman pair highlights swim opener
Gilbert and MacPherson were named Appalachian Athletic Conference swimmers of the week for their efforts, which included five national qualifying marks and three Milligan records in their collegiate debuts.
Gilbert, in fact, won every event in which he competed, including posting national qualifying times in the 200 free, 100 back and 200 back. He set the Milligan record in the 200 free (1:42.78) and 200 back (1:53.17).
MacPherson posted national qualifying times in the 200 fly and 200 free while breaking the Milligan record in the 200 fly with a time of 2:11.76. She also won the 200 free with a time of 1:58.42 and finished in the top three in every event she competed.
Head Coach Spencer Scarth noted the depth of the team, as the Buffs combined to produce nine national qualifying times as the men won the event and women finished runners-up.
“The depth, talent and cohesiveness of our team really showed,” Scarth said. “I think the men surprised themselves, as they took down two (NCAA) Division II schools that kind of knocked our squad around last year, which goes to show how much we have changed in just a year.
“The women swam extremely well, and we had some eye-opening swims — including the school record in the 200 fly by Gabby, no easy feat to do when you’re swimming by yourself.”
Other national qualifiers included six-time All-American Maggie (Halloran) Blazo in the 200 free and 100 back, and freshman Tyler Cates in the 100 back and 200 back.
“Both teams came into the meet with a lot of positive mindsets and a strong sense of togetherness,” Scarth added. “It was great to hear our team being the loudest on deck throughout the meet. That really is a reflection of the strong leadership this team has. I’m really looking forward to a couple of hard weeks of training before we have our second annual Black vs. Orange meet on Oct. 24.”
Milligan’s next event is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse as the teams battle among themselves in their annual Black vs. Orange meet. After that, the Buffs head to Carson Newman (Nov. 7) and Union (Nov. 14) to close out the 2020 leg of their 2020-21 campaign.
Cross country remains unbeaten as championships approach
While Milligan opened its swimming season this past weekend, cross country competed at home in its third meet of the season. Similarly, the Buffs also produced two AAC athletes of the week, as Avery DeWolf and Tim Thacker led their respective teams to a pair of lopsided results.
DeWolf won the women’s race by 33 seconds as the No. 8 Milligan women put four Buffs inside the top five. Gabrielle Mardis followed as the individual runner-up before Caitlin Dominy and Gracie Allen went fourth and fifth.
Thacker led the No. 13 Milligan men, who claimed each of the top 10 spots of the race on the way to a perfect score.
“Most importantly, our staff and our student-athletes remain grateful we have the opportunity to train and compete, and we’re just taking it one day at a time in what is a very difficult window,” head coach Chris Layne said. “On both sides, I see so many good things.”
The home race marked the third straight win for the Buffs, who have defeated all eight opposing teams on the women’s side and all nine opposing teams on the men’s side. The Buffs have swept the AAC runner of the week award twice already this season.
“With the women, we have a handful that are doing a great job but we have holes that need to be filled if we’re going to accomplish what we’re capable of,” Layne added. “On the other hand, the men have so much energy top to bottom and whether they’re No. 1 or No. 20 on this team, they’re working their tails off to be the best version of themselves. That mindset continues to make the entire unit better.”
Milligan next competes at the AAC Preview, set for Saturday, Oct. 17, in Asheville, North Carolina.