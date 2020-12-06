Sixteen and zero.
It was such an unlikely journey, a person would have needed to be well-polished in the theatre of fantasy just to create the outline for a far-fetched story.
But in four-part harmony — something so pleasant it would make chorus teacher Debbie Gouge smile from ear to ear — Elizabethton’s school system, Coach Shawn Witten, his players and staff and a gem of a community meshed together and helped the Cyclones navigate the menacing pandemic waters.
At the end of this improbable accomplishment was a second straight Class 4A state championship. It was signed, sealed and delivered Saturday afternoon in Cookeville with a 41-14 blowout of Haywood.
Yes, Elizabethton’s record will stand at 15-0. But for each of the six public-school state champions, an extra victory was needed in 2020.
Elizabethton not only defeated every opponent it faced throughout the season, the Cyclones did it against the odds: playing high school football in an unstable world.
“They are a bunch of resilient young men,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “We focused on each player’s needs. We loved them and cared about them. The guys prepared and never allowed pressure to build up, and they never let frustration get the best of us.”
As late as August, the Cyclones were like everybody else. They didn’t know if they were going to play one game, let alone 15.
Consider for a moment how difficult it is to win a state football championship in any year. Elizabethton went 81 years between its first and second one. And last year seemed more like an everything-fell-into-place dream march.
But with a bullseye squarely on its back, Elizabethton tried to do it again while also facing potential pitfalls — not just every week, but every day.
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said it was amazing what the student-athletes went through to get to Cookeville.
“It all started with (principal) Dr. Jon Minton, athletic director Forrest Holt, and Coach Witten,” VanHuss said. “It was constant communication all the way through. We had some kids miss games, but we made it through this type of year without catastrophe and without having to shut the program down.”
Even up to the final game — learning from the harsh lesson of what happened to McMinn County in the Class 6A playoffs when it forfeited to Dobyns-Bennett — Minton traveled to Cookeville prepared to produce seating charts, game and practice films and anything that would help with contact tracing if needed.
“We tried to cover every single base,” VanHuss said.
VanHuss stressed how impressed he was with Witten being able to juggle the typical wall-to-wall duties of a head football coach during the season along with the daily issues of the pandemic.
“It’s hard enough to be a head coach in the middle of a normal season, trying to focus and win a state championship,” VanHuss said. “Now you add this layer, and to do it under these circumstances is incredible.”
Van Huss said Witten was meticulous about finding ways to keep his program afloat. Included in the mix was having the players get dressed in shifts so they were able to maintain social distancing in the locker room, and being very aware of who the players were around on a daily basis.
“It was incredible the lengths they went to,” VanHuss said. “The work behind the scenes of Coach Witten and the administration was unreal.”
Of course, it took extra effort from the student-athletes, their families, and the community, too.
“Everybody did their part to try to make this happen,” VanHuss said. “People stepped up because they love these kids so much.”
Witten said the players deserve a lot of the credit.
“They dealt with all of the restrictions, temperature checks, masks, and those things,” Witten said. “When we had away games, getting on buses and traveling never fazed them. The kids realized what they had to do to defend their title, and they never lost focus. I’m so proud of them.
“Our community is a special one. They got behind us. These last 24 months have been really special.”