KINGSPORT — Brandon Sutherland and John Ketron each drove from the back to the front to win feature races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
Sutherland and other top qualifiers Bucky Smith and Jason Ketron started a half-lap back at the first of the 35-lap Pure 4 race. It didn’t stop them from making their way to the front as they finished 1-2-3 on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
However, it wasn’t all that simple for Sutherland.
On the race's opening lap, the Johnson City racer accidentally hit his fuel pump switch which allowed Smith to pass him. A lap later, the race was red-flagged after Steve Skeen’s No. 17 car slammed hard into the turn 4 wall and it took emergency crews minutes to extract him from the car.
Skeen suffered a neck injury, but was awake and alert as he was transported to the local hospital. He gave the fans a thumbs up before being loaded into the ambulance.
With the long delay, the decision was made to do a complete restart. It put Sutherland’s No. 25 car back in front of Smith’s No. 99 and the two proceeded to close the half-lap margin on early leader Steven Watts. Sutherland and Smith both passed Watts on lap 22 and ran 1-2 the rest of the way.
“Luckily, they restarted the race. I tried to cut my fans off on the back straightaway and hit the fuel pump (switch),” Sutherland said. “It was good when they restarted the race. I reeled him (Watts) in and ended up taking home the win. I couldn’t make another mistake because I saw Bucky in my mirror the whole time.”
Smith, a Kingsport driver in the black No. 99, stalked Sutherland over the closing laps. He couldn’t get close enough to make the winning pass after leaning hard on his right front tire keep pace with Sutherland.
“I tried to sneak under him and get to the front,” Smith said. “It’s a feat trying to make a lap up in the race. I used up the right front and it was scalding hot. It was all I could do to stay with him and when I tried to pass him, I had nothing for him.”
Jason Ketron in the yellow No. 26 worked his way up to third with Watts and Josh Trinkle rounding out the top five.
100-LAP ENDURO
Kingsport driver John Ketron was riding high to win a 100-lap Enduro race for street cars with basic safety modifications.
Ketron, who won the Pure 4 feature at the Kingsport Speedway a week earlier, used a different strategy than how he drives his Pure 4 car. Without all the modified parts seen on a race car, Ketron drove his No. 26 Enduro car high in the turns to outrun and outlast his competition.
“You have to be smart in this race. It’s about endurance and you have to be there in the end,” Ketron said. “That’s why I was running the high line, trying to save those tires. You can definitely burn up a right front here. The car isn’t indestructible, but it is pretty durable.”
Runner-up finisher Devan Roberts finished second, but was nearly a lap down to Ketron. There was an extra challenge as the race was stopped at the halfway point and the entire field was inverted. Ketron, who led at lap 50, picked his way through the other cars before taking the lead from Roberts on lap 65.
Ketron also won the track's other Enduro race back on March 19.
“You don’t have mirrors or spotters, so you have to feel and listen,” Ketron said. “You have to pick your battles and pass them where they’re vulnerable. You can’t go out there, start racing and get tangled up with somebody. You’ve got to be smart.”
HALF-PRICE ADMISSION
Any fan who brings a ticket stub from Friday’s races gets half-price admission to this Friday’s races. It will be back to the traditional NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series with features for the Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stock classes.