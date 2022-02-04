ERWIN — Grant Hensley scored 29 points to lead Unicoi County to its fourth straight Upper Lakes Conference victory as the Blue Devils downed visiting Elizabethton 77-63 on Friday.
In the opener, the Lady Cyclones, behind 26 points from Lina Lyon, finally solved Unicoi’s 1-3-1 zone defense and cruised to a 72-52 win.
Less than three weeks ago, the Unicoi County boys suffered a humiliating 26-point loss at Elizabethton. But on this night the tables were turned.
“This is the team we expected to have earlier in the season,” said Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons. “We’ve had to battle through a few things but right now I think we’re playing our best basketball.”
And how.
The Blue Devils (12-14, 4-2) blocked 11 shots on the night, eight by the dominant Lucas Slagle. Slagle’s play was so overpowering in the paint that he altered at least three other shots that would have easily been blocked.
“I’m glad he’s on our team,” added Simmons.
The Cyclones (11-12, 3-4) led 33-32 at the half only to see Unicoi open the third quarter on a 10-2 run. By the end of the stanza, the Blue Devils had outscored Elizabethton 25-8 and took a commanding 57-41 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
Hensley’s point total included going 13 of 13 at the charity stripe. Eli Johnson added 20 points, Slagle 12 and Caleb Peterson 11. Slagle also had seven rebounds.
Jake Roberts led ’Betsy with 23 points while Bryce VanHuss chipped in 12.
The Lady Cyclones found themselves in a battle with the pesky Lady Blue Devils. With Unicoi employing the seldom seen 1-3-1 zone defense, it took Elizabethton some time to figure it out.
“We had talked this week about someone eventually using that defense against us,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews. “Unicoi did a great job with it, but in the second half we finally went to work and decided to play.”
Elizabethton (16-6, 6-1) was forced to rely on its 3-point shots and gladly obliged, hitting 10 total. The Lady Cyclones also dominated on the boards, holding a 36-15 advantage.
Renna Lane added 12 points and nine rebounds for Elizabethton with Marlee Mathena and Olivia Holly scoring 11 points apiece.
Faith Bennett led Unicoi (7-19, 1-6) with 15 points. Allie Lingerfelt added 14 and Jocelyn Metcalf 11.