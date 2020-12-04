Super Late Model cars will take to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway to headline the Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20.
This event will be prior to the Food City Dirt Race Weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series on March 27-28.
It’s the third time that the BMS track surface has been converted to a dirt track, following Late Model and World of Outlaws Sprint Car events in 2000 and 2001.
The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minnesota, a company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events. The company recently worked with BMS sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its Duel in the Desert event.
Other classes to be named later will be competing, giving local drivers a chance to race on the BMS dirt track.
“We are looking forward to having the Super Late Models and many other popular dirt classes back at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals as we kick off several weeks of dirt racing Bristol-style in 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager. “It’s important to have some racing on the fresh dirt track to seed it properly before NASCAR arrives the following week. We also wanted to give some of our local dirt track racers the opportunity to enjoy the Bristol dirt experience.”