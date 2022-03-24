There has been racing at Bristol Motor Speedway since Tuesday, but it gets ramped up significantly Friday and Saturday with the first of two main-event weekends for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Each night as well as Friday and Saturday, April 1-2 will be headlined by a 50-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model race on the high banks.
The total purse for the two weeks exceeds $1 million. Under the XR Super Series sanction, the drivers will be competing for a $100,000-to-win points championship.
The big money definitely has the drivers’ attention.
“To have $50,000-to-win shows, it’s an awesome deal that they’re doing,” said Jonathan Davenport, winner of one of the Late Model features in 2021. “It’s a tremendous race we’re going to have.”
Beyond the money, there is the prestige of winning at Bristol. Chris Ferguson, who won the other Super Late Model feature in 2021, called the biggest win of his career.
He held off eventual NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson for the win, which he said put him on another plane in the racing world.
“We race some big events like the World 100 and Dream at Eldora, the World Finals, but nothing captures that feeling of being inside a stadium like Bristol,” he said. “Driving on the roof of a building for victory lane, it was career-defining. That was so big that it didn’t settle in for a couple of months.
“Then to say I was one of the few to outrun Kyle last year with the year he had winning the Cup and all the races on dirt. Not only him, but having Jonathan Davenport and Scott Bloomquist, the other biggest names in dirt track racing in second, third and fourth, it was a feather in my cap I will never forget.”
Grandstands open at 2 p.m. each day with Super Late Model qualifying at 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies take place at 4:50 p.m. and racing to start at 5 p.m.
In addition to the Super Late Models, which will have heat races and last-chance qualifiers, there are 10 support classes over the two-week event. Friday’s schedule includes Sport Mod and Hobby Stock divisions.
BMS FAN ZONE
Bristol Motor Speedway announced plenty of fan activities for Food City Dirt Race weekend, April 15-17.
One of the main attractions in the BMS Fan Zone is the Food City Fan Zone Stage, which will provide guests with music, driver and celebrity appearances and so much more.
Another highlight will be Saturday night’s post-race concert with country music artist Tim Dugger.
Other popular attractions include the large and brightly lit Ferris Wheel, which will be giving free rides to guests Friday through Sunday. The BMX Freestyle team will show off their daredevil skills in shows Saturday and Sunday. Stunt riders will perform inside the Globe of Death, an oval steel cage.
The POGO Stick Riders also will perform on Saturday and Sunday. Guests can channel their inner lumberjack at the Axe Throwing station and jump inside a state-of-the-art racing simulator to test their race driving skills.
Children also will be able to have tons of fun at the BMS Kid Zone, where there will be Easter Egg Hunts on Sunday. There are several mascot appearances including a special appearance by the Easter Bunny; Easter coloring activities; an inflatable bounce house and an inflatable obstacle course. The BMS Kid Zone is open Friday through Sunday.