Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour comes to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday night.
The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan in the past. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo — it's exclusively bull riding.
Called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, it’s a true test of man and beast. Super Bull promoters Kyle Rector and E.C. Hunt have worked hard to get the right mix of cowboys and bulls to put on an entertaining show for the fans.
“Sometimes you can get a situation where the bulls are better than the riders and the fans don’t get to see a show with everyone dumped off,” Rector said. “Riding bulls is tough on your body. The last thing you want to do is bring such (high-ranking) bulls that (the riders) can’t ride anything they get on.”
It’s still a challenge, as it’s always unpredictable when a man climbs on the back of a 1,500-pound bull and tries to stay on the required eight seconds for a score. There are two sections of bull riding: the long-go, with 24 bulls; and the short-go, where the top eight riders compete. If there aren’t eight who made qualified rides, it is based on who stayed on the bull the longest.
In addition to guts and good balance, Rector talked about some of the other qualities it takes to be a successful bull rider.
“A lot of it is mind over matter,” he said. “It’s the thrill of the man versus beast and what can you accomplish on top of 1,500 pounds of muscle, to ride him jump for jump for eight seconds — which feels like an eternity sometimes. I would say it’s a young man’s sport, but you’re seeing guys in their 30-40 year-old guys still getting on bulls.”
Like any sport, it can become tough when someone is going through a slump and their confidence is shaken. Sometimes, a cowboy will go to more practice pens and get on tamer bulls to learn more fundamentals.
There are also the physical challenges — with the cowboys often suffering knee, elbow or shoulder injuries. Rector pointed out the dcowboys can be their own worst enemies at xtimes by trying to come back from an injury too fast instead of following doctor’s orders.
A good points ride often comes from a bull being the right fit for a particular cowboy. A bull will either spin into the rider’s hand that's cinched close to the bull or away from that hand. The best riders are the ones who can adapt to whichever direction the bull spins.
“If a bull is into your hand, it’s usually easier on you,” Rector said. “If they’re going away, you have to work a little harder and pull a little harder on your rope. The gravity is where it changes when it’s into your hand. You might ask your buddy who has ridden him or watch videos to learn the tendencies of a bull, but unfortunately, you never know what some of them are going to do.”
When they jump and twist, it presents even more challenges, as Rector said it’s really hard to ride a vertical bull. The combination of kicking, jumping and spinning is when a cowboy is tested to his limits.
“Sometimes when a bull doesn’t have a lot of kick, you can put yourself in a position where it’s easier,” Rector said. “If you have a bull that’s kicking hard, spinning and getting air, you’re going to have to use your legs more, your upper body and your muscles (to) push on or pull off your rope to hang on.”