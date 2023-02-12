Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour comes to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday night.

The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan in the past. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo — it's exclusively bull riding.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

