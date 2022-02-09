Gary Downs will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday as always, and at some point his mind will wander to the inevitable “what-ifs.”
Downs, East Tennessee State’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, played for the Atlanta Falcons when the team made its first Super Bowl appearance after the 1998 season.
The Falcons lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19, a result that has been etched into Downs’ mind ever since.
“I reflect on what could have been with that team because it was a great team,” Downs said. “When you actually win a Super Bowl, you’re definitely viewed differently in the history of sports. You can be a very good team, but if you don’t win that game it just sets you on a different path. There’s so much significance placed on it.
“Not winning and not finishing that season off is sort of like a cold feeling, like unfinished business.”
Downs was a special teams ace during his six-year NFL career. He was a running back by trade, having rushed for more than 1,600 yards during his college career at N.C. State. In the NFL he made his mark with the Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos by covering kicks and doing whatever it took to make a difference.
Downs said the Falcons figured they’d get back to the Super Bowl, but by the time the franchise finally did following the 2016 season, he was already at ETSU.
Looking back, Downs admits just making it to the Super Bowl was a major accomplishment in its own right.
“That ’98 season was magical,” he said. “It was the year of the Dirty Bird and the team was so close, players were so close. You share that bond with a team when you go that far, whether you win a Super Bowl or not.”
REMEMBERING DAN REEVES
Dan Reeves, who died last month, was the Falcons’ head coach during the Super Bowl run. Downs played for Reeves with the Giants as well.
“Dan was like a noble character,” Downs said. “He was a player’s coach. The day he drafted me he had a plan for what he wanted to develop me as a player. And what he told me, that’s what sort of held true for my whole career. Dan was a very loyal individual, very passionate about the game.”
HOPES FOR QUAY
Downs coached Quay Holmes, ETSU’s all-time leading rusher. Holmes is preparing for the NFL draft and Downs is hoping he gets a chance.
Holmes is doing speed training at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas, a facility run by the former Olympic champion and world-record holder.
“He’s trying to get himself ready for his pro day,” Downs said. “I think Quay’s got to run well. I think if Quay can run something in the mid 4.5s or low 4.6s, I think he’ll give himself a chance because he’s got the instincts. He’s strong enough. He’s got great contact balance.
“If you look at the productivity and durability that he’s had over his college career and someone brings him in their camp, I think they’ll find a guy who’s good enough to be on somebody’s roster. I hope he gets an opportunity.”
ETSU’S NEW CULTURE
With new head coach George Quarles taking over for the retired Randy Sanders, there is a level of uncertainty surrounding the ETSU program.
The Bucs went 11-2 last season, won the Southern Conference championship and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.
Downs will be working with his fourth offensive coordinator at ETSU, Adam Neugebauer.
“We didn’t lose a lot of players, but we lost some key ones,” Downs said. “We’re still a young team. We have a lot of talent. As coach Sanders used to say, each year is a new team, but at the same time we have a lot of expectations and standards.”