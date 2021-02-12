Dobyns-Bennett’s Jackson Hurst was at the head of the class among area high school wrestlers this season.
Hurst was selected Friday as the Super 14 wrestler of the year by the Times-News and Johnson City Press with input from coaches.
The 152-pound senior carries an undefeated record 31-0 into today’s Region 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Cocke County’s gym in Newport. Jackson is ranked No. 1 in the Tennessee at 152 pounds and is the defending state champion, winning at 145 pounds in 2020.
Morristown East’s Dale Johnson was chosen as the Super 14 coach of the year.
Here is this year’s honor roll:
106 pounds
Stiles Miller
Science Hill, Fr. — 26-5
Placed second in the Indian Classic, third at the Mountain Rumble, second in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl, and was tournament champion at the Maryville Invitational. He has recorded 20 of his 26 wins by pin this season.
113 pounds
Jeremiah Skeen
Morristown West, Jr. — 9-2
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier.
120 pounds
Gavin Armstrong
Dobyns Bennett, Soph. — 18-2
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier. He placed second in the Indian Classic and third at the Mountain Rumble.
126 pounds
Perry Roller
Tennessee High, Jr. — 20-1
Defending region champion and two-time state qualifier. He placed first at the Indian Classic.
132 pounds
Brennan Watkins
Dobyns Bennett, Sr. — 24-1
Watkins was the state runner-up last year and region champion. This year he placed first in the Indian Classic and second at the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
138 pounds
Ethan Hylton
David Crockett, Jr. — 28-2
Hylton has an overall record of 112-17 and this season was the tournament champion at the Indian Classic.
145 pounds
Landon Fisher
Jefferson County, Sr. — 23-4
Fourth-place finisher in the state last season at 138 pounds. Two-time region champion. Placed second in the Mountain Rumble and third in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
152 pounds
Jackson Hurst
Dobyns Bennett, Sr. — 31-0
Defending state champion. He has won every event he entered this season: Indian Classic, Mountain Rumble, and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
160 pounds
Tre Morrisette
Dobyns Bennett, Sr. — 31-1
Defending state champion. He placed first in both the Mountain Rumble and Indian Classic and was second at the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
170 pounds
Clint Morrisette
Dobyns Bennett, Sr. — 24-0
Defending region champion and state qualifier. He has won every event he entered this season: Indian Classic, Mountain Rumble, and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
182 pounds
James Robinson
Jefferson County, Soph. — 20-6
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier. He placed fourth at the Mountain Rumble and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl. Robinson’s career record is 51-25.
195 pounds
Garrett Crowder
Dobyns Bennett, Fr. — 23-9
Placed third in the Indian Classic.
220 pounds
Ryver Shelton
Jefferson County, Sr. — 16-5
Two-time region champion.Two-time state medalist (fourth, 2020; fifth, 2019). Shelton’s career record is 124-33.
285 pounds
Sonny Watson
Morristown West, Sr. — 14-0
Returning region medalist and state qualifier.