MURFREESBORO — A barrage of extra-base hits led to Summertown’s 10-0 opening-round win over University High in Tuesday’s Class A state baseball tournament action at Riverdale’s Jones Field.
The Eagles (29-8) peppered UH starting pitcher Kaleb Meredith in the first inning, scoring five runs on six hits. Meredith, a Tennessee signee, only lasted two-thirds of an inning and threw 24 pitches.
“(Summertown) hit the ball hard and they hit a lot of gappers,” UH coach Josh Petty said. “They had a really good plate approach and they’re an all-around really good team.”
The heart of the Eagles’ lineup in Grant and Lane Burleson was particularly frustrating for the Bucs’ pitching. The deadly 1-2 combo combined to go 4 for 6 on the day, highlighted by back-to-back solo home runs in the second.
Grant Burleson drove in three runs while Lane accounted for two RBIs. Overall, the Eagles amassed 11 hits and saw four UH pitchers.
Even though his ace starter Meredith was roughed up, every pitcher will be available to Petty in an elimination game against Lake County on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
“We held everybody under 25 pitches and we have to play it like we’re going to win another four games tomorrow,” he said.
Summertown pitcher Gavin Burleson picked up the win, going five innings, throwing 53 pitches and allowing just three hits.
His variety of low-80s on a fastball along with a good mixture of low-60s for a curveball kept the Bucs off balance all afternoon.
“He threw the ball around 80 and then he had a little looping curveball that got our guys off-balance,” Petty said. “He’s a really good pitcher.”
The Bucs (22-14) hit the ball solidly, but it was right at Summertown fielders.
Eagles first baseman Grant Burleson notably made two line-drive grabs that looked to be above his reach.
“We can’t get emotional about it,” Petty said of the outcome. “We have to come and get a win.”