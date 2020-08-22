KINGSPORT — Sullivan North had the best two-year stretch of any Tri-Cities football team in 2011-12.
The Golden Raiders went undefeated in the regular season, set a school record for wins (12) in a season and points scored (510) in 2011 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA Class AA playoffs. They followed it up in 2012 by going 11-2 for the second-best season in school history.
North, coached by Robbie Norris, opened the season with a 35-25 win over. Starting with a 28-7 win over Eastside (Va.) the next Friday night, they simply overwhelmed opponents over the next 10 weeks.
The Raiders outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points per game. It included a 41-20 win over Elizabethton, which was the Cyclones’ worst loss of the season. North ran the ball 61 times for 379 yards and put together drives of 80, 80 and 90 yards.
Quarterback Cory Rowe did more damage with his legs than his arms, rushing for 191 yards. He turned one quarterback sneak into a 44-yard gain. Still, the game was tied 14-all in the second quarter before Chase Arnold stepped in front of a pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.
Defense was the name of the game as the Raiders held Elizabethton quarterback McKenly Berry to 0-for-11 passing and three interceptions until late in the third quarter. North’s ground game put the game away as Kairi Thompson scored three second-half touchdowns. Jacob Jasper had given the Cyclones a gut-punch earlier with a four-yard touchdown run.
After this big win, North kept rolling throughout the season. They beat a solid Happy Valley team 49-20 and finished the regular season with a 40-6 rout of Unicoi County.
North crushed South Greene 41-14 in the first-round of the Class 3A playoffs as Thompson and Jasper each rushed for two touchdowns. The Raiders then won a 48-41 shootout over Chuckey-Doak. Next, they pushed Austin-East to the wire, but came up short 19-13 in a state quarterfinal loss.
They were determined to come back strong in 2012.
After surviving a challenge from Volunteer in a season-opening, 17-14 victory, North rolled over its next three opponents before Elizabethton avenged the previous season’s loss, taking a 23-21 decision as Logan Birchfield booted a game-winning field goal with 1:29 left.
North took out its frustrations the following week with a 55-7 shellacking of Wise Central (Va.). Later on, the Raiders finished the regular season and opened the first round of the playoffs with blowout wins over Unicoi County.
After a 35-7 rout of West Greene in the second round of the playoffs, the season ended with a 41-38 overtime loss to Elizabethton 41-38 in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The teams combined for 962 yards of offense. Rowe finished the season with 255 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
For North, it finished a remarkable two-year stretch where the Golden Raiders sported a record unmatched by any Tri-Cities area team.