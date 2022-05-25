SMYRNA — Sullivan East won its first game in the TSSAA state baseball tournament in 19 years with a 10-0 thrashing of Munford on Wednesday.
The Patriots (25-10) set the tone early as starting pitcher Tyson Mitchell opened the game with three strikeouts and they scored four runs in the bottom of the inning in Wednesday’s early Class 3A baseball elimination game at Smyrna High School.
Offensively, it was highlighted by Zach Johnson’s three-run double.
“We wanted to come out and have some real positives in the first inning,” Sullivan East coach Mike Brueninger said. “Tyson striking out those first three set the tone. Then, we get the bases-clearing double. We talked about how the first inning sets the tone. This team has done this all year long. They just bounce back from whatever.”
They later lost 9-8 to South Gibson on a walk-off hit.
The win came just hours after East lost 12-2 to South Gibson in its tournament opener. The last time East won a game in the state tournament, Science Hill football coach Stacy Carter was the coach and Brueninger was his assistant.
“You’re talking 19 years apart and these kids weren’t even born yet,” Brueninger said. “This group has a lot of heart. We’ve had different guys step up. Sometimes when our big hitters aren’t hitting, you’ll think you’re in trouble. We’ve had others pick them up and it’s been that way all year.”
The Cougars (25-15) had little chance as East scored nine of its runs in the first three innings. Four of the Patriots' 10 hits were for extra bases. Corbin Dickerson ended with two hits and three runs scored in the lead-off spot.
Justice Dillard had two hits and drove in three runs, while Ethan Waters crossed home plate twice.
Mitchell offered the Cougars little with a four-hit shutout. He had seven strikeouts and no walks, efficiently throwing 76 pitches. No Munford player had more than one hit.
South Gibson 9, Sullivan East 8
The Patriots jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the Hornets in the nightcap. Johnathan Beach had a two-run double and Peyton Miller had a two-run single the next at-bat as East scored five runs in the first inning.
They were holding a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth, although the Hornets had bases loaded and no outs when the game was halted for rain.
When it resumed, South Gibson plated two runs, but left runners on base as Mitchell pitched for the third time in two days, this time as a reliever.
East added an insurance run, but the Hornets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Turner Murchinson hitting a ground ball to plate Connell Hardin for the game-winner.