BLUFF CITY — In order to get back into the Upper Lakes Conference race, the Sullivan East girls basketball needed a win in the worst way on Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome.
Thanks to three made free throws by Abby McCarter with 1:14 to go, the Lady Patriots were able to get past Elizabethton 55-53.
McCarter was fouled — while shooting a 3-pointer — by Olivia Holly, who ended up fouling out on the play. The made free throws gave East a 51-46 lead that proved to be insurmountable in a nip-and-tuck game.
Oddly enough, McCarter fouled an Elizabethton player on the first possession in the teams’ first meeting at Treadway Gymnasium.
Jenna Hare finished with 23 points for the Lady Patriots (19-8, 3-1) while McCarter contributed 12 and Riley Nelson had 11.
Line Lyon spearheaded the attack for Elizabethton with 23 while Reiley Whitson had 14. The Lady Cyclones, who are known for shooting the 3-pointer well, were only 6 of 22 for the game.
Aubrey attributes that to his squad’s attention to the drive-and-kick approach to the game.
BOYS
Sullivan East 76, Elizabethton 63
Before the game, Sullivan East senior Dylan Bartley was presented a ball commemorating his 2,000th career point that he scored on Saturday against Abingdon.
One Tuesday, Bartley had one of his better games of the season, netting a game-high 33 points. He was 8 of 17 from the field without a made 3-pointer and 17 of 19 from the charity stripe and 16 coming in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots were able to pull away thanks to a solid third quarter, when they turned the Cyclones over five times and limited them to 10 points.
Seth Carter led the Cyclones with 18 points.
The Patriots improve to 13-6 overall with a 2-3 record in the league. The Cyclones fall to 10-10 with a 3-2 league worksheet.