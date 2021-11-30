BLUFF CITY — Even though it wasn’t the best shooting night for the home-standing Sullivan East basketball team, it counts the same in the win column as a pretty win.
The Patriots survived Tuesday night’s great effort from Daniel Boone, squeaking out a 65-62 win inside the Dyer Dome.
“That game made both teams better,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “Both teams fought and those were two really good basketball teams just playing their butts off. I’m proud of my guys for coming out and battling.”
The Patriots were led by Braden Standbridge, who netted 14 points while Dylan Bartley scored 13. Bartley scored eight in the first quarter and was held without a field goal for the next two, but made a critical steal-and-score with 2:12 left in the ballgame to give East a two-possession lead.
Creed Musick led all scorers for Boone with a game-high 20 points. Luke Jenkins netted 13 while Brayden Blankenship had 12.
The Trailblazers had the lead at halftime, but seven turnovers in the third quarter led to East retaking the lead and ultimately sustaining it.
The Patriots had only four turnovers in the second half.
“I thought Masun Tate and Manny Milhorn came in and filled that No. 5 position for us because we lost two really good big guys last year,” Faver said. “They’re coming in and starting to fill that void.
“We’ve had some silly turnovers in those last two games of that Thanksgiving tournament. We’ve been working on that and making an effort to correct that.”
Sullivan East 68, Daniel Boone 42
The Lady Patriots defense was superb in Tuesday’s non-conference matchup, holding Boone scoreless in the second quarter.
“We’ve really been preaching our defense and getting more pressure,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “In the last couple of years, we haven’t been much of a pressure team, but we’ve built up a little bit of depth and we can afford to be a little bit more aggressive on defense.”
Jenna Hare led the way for East, netting a game-high 23 points while Hayley Grubb — in her third game back in the lineup — netted 15.
Abby McCarter also reached double digits, tallying 10.
“Hayley had a great night shooting the ball and so did Jenna,” Aubrey said. “I don’t know what the rebound numbers are, but I’m sure (Hare) had a double-double. All around, I think we played really well.
“Boone has improved from last year, too, and I was surprised we pulled away like that.”
Daniel Boone didn’t have anyone in double figures, but Savannah Jessee scored eight points to lead the way. Boone had a tough time in the second period, going 0 for 13 and not making a field goal from the end of the first quarter to 3:55 left in the third.
“I was really pleased with the defensive effort, especially in the first half,” Aubrey said.