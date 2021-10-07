ELIZABETHTON — Sullivan East made quick work of Tennessee High in Thursday’s District 1-AAA volleyball championship at Elizabethton High School.
Jenna Hare totaled 20 kills as the Lady Patriots romped to the 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-17) win over the Lady Vikings to earn the program’s first district title since 2013. It was the first district championship for coach Tracy Graybeal since she was at Sullivan Central in 2004.
After beating the top-seeded Lady Vikings on Tuesday, the Lady Patriots (17-8) were determined to wrap up the title in the first match instead of giving Tennessee High a chance to come back.
“I thought this was going to be tough when Tennessee High dropped down (from Class AAA), but I knew what this group of kids could do,” Graybeal said. “I told them Tuesday night that I believed in them all the way. It was very much a team effort. I had seven kids play tonight and all seven of them were superstars at points tonight.
“Avery Johnson laid out for a ball and that was the momentum shifter in the first game. I felt once we got that first game under our belts that we could breathe a little. We’ve struggled all year with the second set, but we rolled. Third game, I’m just super proud of the effort and execution. What I saw tonight, I knew we could do.”
Hare was complimentary of her teammates, particularly Mia Hoback with 34 assists and 10 digs. She said the team knew how dangerous of an opponent that Tennessee High was. The Lady Vikings (27-8) won the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title, going undefeated through league play.
“The sets and passes were beautiful,” Hare said. “I couldn’t have gotten any of those kills without the passes and sets. The energy helped too. That was probably the best all-around game we’ve played all year. Everybody played near perfect games and mistakes were minimum.
“We knew coming in we wanted to beat them the first time because Tennessee High is a great team. We had to stay strong and not give them any chance to beat us.”
Both teams advanced to Tuesday’s regional to be held at Sullivan East. Tennessee High will take on District 2-AA champion Greeneville in an early game, followed by the Lady Patriots hosting Grainger.
“Sullivan East played better than us and that’s about all you can say,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “We were not on our game tonight. It had a lot to do with them taking us out of our game. It has been a long week, but we are playing regions next week so we will be ready to go.”
The Lady Patriots were certainly ready to go with tournament MVP Riley Nelson coming through with eight blocks, 11 digs and four kills. Hannah Hodge had 10 kills and six digs, while Johnson finished with eight digs and five kills.
“It’s unreal. I still can’t believe it,” Nelson said. “We told ourselves before the game that we were going to give it our all. We weren’t even going to give them a chance for a second game. We were determined nothing was going to hit the floor and we were positive the whole time.”
Madison Blair paced Tennessee High with nine kills and six digs. Sydnee Pendland was the defensive leader with 16 digs. Madison Curtin doled out 13 assists and Eliza Rowe had 11. Marley Johns added seven kills.