Sullivan East did a good job of taking advantage of its scoring opportunities against University High on Thursday at Thomas Stadium.
The Patriots scored seven runs on eight hits to take a 7-4 victory over the Bucs in the non-conference baseball matchup.
Jonathan Beach drew a bases-loaded walk to score Dylan Bartley for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. Tyson Mitchell followed with a two-run single to right field. Mitchell led East by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Right-hander Corbin Dickenson went the distance for the win. He gave up 11 hits, but got stronger as the game went on. He finished with nine strikeouts and helped his cause at the plate by going 2 for 4 and scoring a run. Zach Johnson drove in two runs, while Bartley and courtesy runner DJ Carrier each scored twice.
“Corbin did a good job. At the first of the game, he didn’t seem sharp, but as the game went on, he had better command of his pitches,” Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger said. “We haven’t used him that much, but he gave us all he had today.
“Tyson is another one who struggled a little a couple of weeks ago. The last few games, he’s come through with some big hits including today.”
Joseph Armstrong gave up five hits and three earned runs over five innings for University High (7-6) before giving way to Jesse Greene.
University High hit the ball well enough to win. They had four extra-base hits as Miles Bembry, Cade Pollock and Drew Finney all finished with two hits. Hank Stott finished with two RBIs.
“We hit the ball hard and got runners all over the bases,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “We didn’t come through with the timely hits like they did, but that’s baseball.
"Joe threw well. He got up in the high 80s in the pitch count going into the sixth inning, but he did a great job today. I told my guys that we didn’t lose the game. They beat us.”
SCORING RUNS
Bartley provided a RBI single to give the Patriots the lead in the first inning. Mitchell singled to left field in the second for a 2-0 East advantage.
The Bucs answered in the third inning with a RBI double by Hank Stott, followed by a RBI single by Brayden Ryder on the next at-bat. University High pulled ahead in the bottom of the fourth with Stott’s bases-loaded walk.
Johnson hit a two-run single to right field to give the Patriots a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
University High answered in the sixth as Pollock tripled and Jacob Pealer brought him home with a sacrifice fly.
GOALS ACCOMPLISHED
It was the first of back-to-back games against Upper Lakes Conference opponents for the Bucs. University High is set to take on Unicoi County on Friday with goals in mind.
“We’re playing bigger schools, seeing good pitching,” Petty said. “That helps us down the road.”
The Patriots were able to avenge a 4-3 loss to the Bucs on March 22. Breuninger pointed out University High is usually among the area’s best teams in Class A.
“I don’t care what level they’re playing at, they’re a good team,” he said. “They beat us at our place. I’m sure they’ll go down the road like they usually do. It was a good win for us.”