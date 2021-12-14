GRAY — Down a dozen points at the break, the Sullivan East basketball team didn’t give an inch on Tuesday night in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Patriots (8-2) forced 19 second-half turnovers and erased the deficit to win a nonconference game over Daniel Boone, 65-61.
Braden Standbridge led the way for the Patriots with 21 points and Masun Tate finished with 16.
Star senior guard Dylan Bartley was on the bench most of the night and finished with nine points.
“We got in foul trouble a little early on and we had guys playing positions that they don’t normally play,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “I told them that it was good to be a little bit uncomfortable if we learn from it. Some of those guys were really uncormfortable out there, but I thought they stepped up tonight.”
Creed Musick led all scorers for Boone with 26 points on 9-of-17 from the field and making 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
The Trailblazers (5-8) were also in a lot of foul trouble as both Musick and Landon Carrico used up their allowance.
There were a total 55 fouls called and 59 free throws between the two teams. East was 20-for-36 and Boone was 18-of-23.
“Masun had a heartbreaking miss against Union the other night and got down on himself,” Faver said. “I told him that he didn’t need to get down on himself and that he earned that confidence. In that third quarter, Masun stepped up and Braden had to play point guard for basically four quarters because two of outer guards were on the bench in foul trouble.”
GIRLS
Sullivan East 80, Daniel Boone 34
The Lady Patriots jumped out a massive lead in the first quarter behind a blistering start from beyond the arc, and never looked back.
East went an impressive 12-for-21 from 3-point range as Jenna Hare led the charge with 16 points. Hayley Grubb contributed 14 while Riley Nelson netted 11.
East (10-4) had 10 players score in the ballgame.
Boone (5-7) was led by Cassidy Richmond with eight points.