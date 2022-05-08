ELIZABETHTON — The math looked off, but the numbers worked out for Sullivan East in the opening round of the District 1-3A baseball tournament.
A pair of fives added up to a 9-2 win for the Patriots over Volunteer on Sunday evening at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The Patriots scored five runs in a decisive fourth inning and starting pitcher Tyson Mitchell threw five solid innings.
Mitchell (7-1) allowed five hits and no walks before giving way to Corbin Dickenson, who threw a pair of no-hit scoreless innings.
On Tuesday, Sullivan East plays the winner of Monday’s game between Elizabethton and Tennessee High at 5 p.m.
Volunteer plays Unicoi County on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Both games are at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, Elizabethton.
“Tyson did what we needed him to do like he has all year,” Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger said. “He pitched a great game and Corbin did too, those last two innings.”
The big breakthrough for the Patriots (20-7) started with a bunt single and later included a RBI single by Dickenson to right field. They scored on an error the next at-bat and Dylan Bartley followed with a RBI double. By the time the inning was over, they had turned a one-run advantage into a 7-1 lead.
“The fourth inning, we started off with a bunt single by (Jonathan) Beach,” Brueninger said. “Sometimes that gets you going and your energy up. That was a good inning for us.”
The Falcons (14-15) took the early lead when Cason Christian singled to left field to drive in Ethan Smith. Another single by Smith led to Colby Lawson scoring Volunteer’s other run.
Smith went 2 for 3 to lead the Falcons at the plate. Volunteer coach Josh Peterson pointed to an error and three walks in the fourth inning leading to his team’s downfall.
“You give a good team extra outs and the ball doesn’t fall in the corner typically,” Peterson said. “We made it harder on ourselves and dropped to the losers’ bracket. We just have to show up tomorrow and get back at it.”
Dickenson was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Sullivan East. Justice Dillard was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Elizabethton 5, Unicoi County 0
Gage Treadway registered 13 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in the shutout win. The right-hander gave up five hits and four walks as the Cyclones (13-14) bested the Blue Devils (15-14).
He also provided a pair of RBIs, including a double to left field in the seventh inning.
Zac Workman led Elizabethton by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Peyton Johnson had two hits and scored two runs. Lead-off Kaleb Hambrick also scored twice.
Treadway had an RBI ground out to score Kaleb Hambrick for the game’s first run. Elizabethton went up 2-0 on an RBI single by Jeriah Griffin in the fourth inning. Workman doubled to make it a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
Hambrick scored the fourth run on a runner’s interference call off Peyton Johnson’s double. The final run was courtesy of Workman’s second RBI double.