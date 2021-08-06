With its brand-new facility looking better than ever before, Sullivan East has acquired some of the advantages previously held by region mates like Elizabethton and Greeneville.
But to get on those teams’ level is another step, something senior Hunter Brown said he believes is possible.
“We are in a tough league,” he said. “But I think we can be good enough to come through and put up some wins and be a good team.”
Brown will be one of the players who needs to step up for that to happen. His starting role at cornerback means he will have the chore of guarding receivers in a league that has produced the last four Class 4A state champions.
And Brown said he believes he can get the job done.
“I feel confident,” he said. “They are still high school kids, the same as any other kid. They might have some talent, but I think we can come out and show we’re the same people.”
When the Patriots have the ball, Brown is expected to be one of the team’s top threats at the receiver position. He said he hopes to see the football come his way, but added he knows it’s a team game.
“I think we’ve got a good quarterback, but it’s not just one person he will look for,” Brown said. “He will look for all of us, and whoever is open he will get us the ball. If I’m open it will be me.”
Overall, Brown said the team has high hopes.
“We have to work as a team and have chemistry,” he said. “We just need to come together and not worry about ourselves.”
VETERAN OF THE GAME
Brown has been playing football since he was 8 years old. He knows the ins and outs, and uses his speed and agility to make things happen on the field.
Coach J.C. Simmons will also lean on Brown for intangibles, including leadership.
“I think we need to be ourselves and be leaders,” Brown said of the seniors. “We have to be in control and help people up when they’re not doing so well. We have to be there for the younger kids and help them.”
THE NEW TURF
Walking into Sullivan East’s football field is a different experience from years past. Improvements have been made for the entire stadium, but the field really stands out.
“It’s really nice around here,” Brown said. “It made the place pop. It helps us out and makes the place a lot better than it used to be.”
OTHER THAN FOOTBALL
Brown stays busy throughout the school year as he also plays basketball and baseball.
He said the three-sport grind is a challenge.
“It’s pretty tough,” Brown said. “But it’s nothing we can’t do. It’s something multiple kids do.”
In his off-sport time, Brown said he likes to fish for carp and trout, play golf or go bowling.
His grades are solid with a GPA of 3.4. He said his college hopes include football.
“Hopefully,” he said. “I’m looking at Division II.”