BLUFF CITY — The Sullivan East volleyball team demonstrated once again Thursday that it is quite well-tuned for a long drive to Murfreesboro.
The Lady Patriots earned a place in next week’s Class AA state tournament with yet another straight set victory, blasting Gibbs 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 in a TSSAA sectional at the Dyer Dome.
The win was East’s fourth consecutive in straight-set fashion, and it made Tracy Graybeal cry.
“We came out the first game tight,” the fourth-year East coach said, trying to hold back her tears. “We talked beforehand, we can’t let the nerves control us. Once we started rolling I could see that (the girls said), ‘I’m going to take a deep breath and blow it out, and we’re going to play our ball.’ And our ball is controlling the ball and aggression.
“I felt when we got that first one under our belt, we rolled. And it was every facet of the game.”
Indeed, East caught fire after trailing 12-9 in the opening set, finishing thereafter with a composite advantage of 66-27.
“I knew this team could,” Graybeal said. “I knew how good they were. Now would they? You never know. I believed in them all along ... they had to believe. They had to believe.”
TURNING IT AROUND
Gibbs had an early upperhand behind the net play of 6-foot-1 Maddie Tackett, who was having her way up front. But the Patriots (20-8) adjusted and turned the tide.
With Hannah Hodge serving six straight winners and Jenna Hare slamming a pair of thunderous kills, East zoomed to a sudden 16-12 edge and it was basically all over for the Eagles (19-15).
“And we never looked back,” Graybeal said.
Hare and Hodge were marvelous to help East gain control late in the first game and on through the second set, finishing with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Riley Nelson was her usual stellar self as well, producing nine kills.
“We pounded the ball,” Graybeal said.
Mia Hoback set up the three seniors with her 30 assists. Hayley Grubb did her part with 18 digs.
UP NEXT
The Lady Patriots will be one of eight Class AA teams in Murfreesboro, and Hare can’t wait for play to begin on Tuesday.
“We worked all season for this and just to see it pay off is amazing,” the 5-8 outside hitter said. “All of us play together all the time and if one person is having a really great night, we use that person. I mean, usually we’re all having a great night and that’s what happened tonight.
“It’s been such a good season so far and I hope this energy and this momentum carries over.”