The Sullivan County school system is continuing to build the pack at West Ridge High School, as Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced additional head coaching hires on Friday.
West Ridge will open in August and consolidate the student populations of Sullivan North, Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high schools.
Michael Hoover, Baseball
Hoover is a 1996 graduate of Sullivan South High School and received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina before earning his educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.
Hoover played college baseball at Walters State Community College where he became a junior college All-American in 1998 and finished second in the nation in hitting with a .530 batting average.
He has coached baseball in Sullivan County for 19 years, including 12 years as a pitching coach at Sullivan South and seven years as the baseball coach at Colonial Heights Middle School.
At Colonial Heights, his teams won the conference championship four times (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018) and the first-ever area championship in 2018.
Bill Wagner, Softball
Wagner is a graduate of Daniel Boone and received his bachelor’s degree from Milligan College. He has coached softball and baseball for more than 40 years at both the college and high school level.
Most recently, Wagner has served as an assistant at Daniel Boone. From 2003-2014, he took the Lady Blazers to two state tournaments, finishing as high as runner-up in 2012. He won 344 games, including eight district titles and five sectionals along with the two TSSAA playoff appearances.
After a four-year stint away from the field, he returned to Boone for the 2019 season in which the Lady 'Blazers won over 45 games.
Anthony Gragg, Track
Gragg earned bachelor’s degrees in mass communications and physical education from East Tennessee State University and a master’s from Tusculum College.
He has coached cross country and track over the last 27 years in Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools with several TSSAA sectional and state appearances.
Most recently, Gragg has served as the head cross country coach at Sullivan North High School and was named the cross country coach at West Ridge last fall. Gragg holds NASM certifications in personal training, corrective exercise, and nutrition.
Trey DeVault, Boys Volleyball
DeVault coached the Lady Raiders volleyball program at Sullivan North the past two seasons. The Lady Raiders had a 6-2 conference record in 2019 and made an appearance in the regional tournament and a 4-4 conference record in 2020.
DeVault also served as assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett and, as head coach, took the Lady Indians to their first state tournament in 2002.
He was named 2002 Tennessee Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year and the District 1-A Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020. He has played volleyball for more than 25 years locally and nationally including two trips to the USA Volleyball National Tournament.
Cody Wendt, Swimming
Wendt is a 2015 graduate of Sullivan East, where he was a member of the swim and football team. Wendt graduated from Allegheny College (Maryland) in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. At Allegheny, he was a member of both the swim and football teams.
He is excited to meet the athletes at Central, North and South and begin to plan for the future of West Ridge swimming.
Sgt. Jeret Ratliff, Wrestling
Ratliff has served as the wrestling coach at Sullivan South and currently serves the same position at Sullivan East Middle.
He has also served in several assistant coaching positions throughout Sullivan County. Ratliff works for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the Sullivan County Department of Education, serving as the district’s Safety Officer and coordinating the district’s School Resource Officer program.