BLOUNTVILLE — Pardon veteran Sullivan Central coach Emily Robinette for acting like a giddy schoolgirl Tuesday at Bernie Webb Field, the very instant her girls soccer team closed its 2-1 District 1-AA win over Elizabethton.
It was clearly a sentimental moment for the fifth-year leader and her Cougars, in their final season prior to the looming consolidation of West Ridge High.
“I played soccer for Central years ago and this is the last game as Central High that we’ll ever get to play on this field,” Robinette said. “And these girls getting to go to regionals in their last season at Sullivan Central is a big deal, too.
“So, yeah, it’s an emotional time for us all. A special moment.”
The win sends second-seeded Central (8-6-1) on to Thursday’s District 1 final against homestanding Greeneville, the tournament’s top seed. Both teams are now qualified for next week’s four-team Region 1-AA playoff.
Third-seeded Elizabethton (8-9-1) saw its season come to an end.
GAME-WINNER
The game was deadlocked at 1 in the 54th minute when junior Jessie Lange floated a 30-foot finesse ball over the head of capable freshman goalie Cadie Digby — playing for Elizabethton’s regular keeper, who was out the entire game with an illness — at the near left post.
“I honestly didn’t think it was going in, so that was a nice feeling,” Lange said. “I tried to one-touch it in there and hope for the best.”
The goal was a sight for sore eyes to Robinette, whose club was constantly on the attack over the game’s final 30 minutes.
“Once we finally got that goal after pounding and pounding at it, we gained the confidence needed to finish the win,” Robinette said. “I’m never comfortable against a (Bill) McClay team, though. He’s such a good, strategic coach.”
FIRST-HALF ACTION
Central gained a 1-0 edge in the 8th minute when senior Riley Patrick scored on a through ball from Loren Hensley, before the Cyclones drew even in the 44th minute on a top-right-corner penalty kick from senior Sianna Robey.
Otherwise, junior Cougar keeper Jaelyn West was money between the pipes, keeping Elizabethton at bay throughout the evening.
“The first half kind of meandered, but the second half we started well and got that goal — and then we kind of lost our way,” McClay said. “When we scored, Central’s intensity level went up. I don’t know that ours necessarily went down, but I don’t think we were able to match theirs after we drew even.”