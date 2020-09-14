BLOUNTVILLE — Big stats can sometimes lead to a big win.
Riding a major wave of momentum from last week, Sullivan Central was able to notch an impressive non-conference win over Daniel Boone, 25-22, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-17, on Monday night inside the Dickie Warren Dome.
Senior Taylor Wilson led a strong Lady Cougars offensive attack with 19 kills while fellow senior Elaina Vaughan tallied 11 kills and an eye-popping 12 blocks.
“I attribute our good team play tonight to our play over the weekend,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We were able to go down and play in a tournament, play some good competition and see some different game pace.
“That allowed us to change up our defense a little bit and have a chance to react to some different speeds.”
Also for the Lady Cougars (11-5), Haley Wilson threw in 19 assists while Cassadi Cotter and Madie Harr each had seven kills.
For the Lady Trailblazers (11-3), it was a nightmarish effort hitting-wise as they committed 30 hitting errors and had 12 missed serves.
“We can’t give away 42 points on errors,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “It seemed like every time that they’d pick up a ball and hit it back over the net, it would lead to an error.”
Riley Brandon led the Boone offense with 13 kills while senior Dannah Persinger had eight. Riley Brinn and McKenna Dietz each notched seven kills.
Dietz also kicked in 27 assists and 18 digs. Libero Allie Davis totaled 18 digs of her own while Claire Nave and Rylee Wines each finished with 10.
“Central is a very good team,” Baker said. “They picked up a lot of balls that I expected to hit the ground, but all of a sudden, it would come back across the net.
“They did a great job of spreading the ball and that put us back on our heels a little bit.”
Having been down 24-22, the Lady ‘Blazers rallied late in the second set to win after a riveting final few points. However, it just wasn’t Boone’s night as the Lady Cougars seized control and never looked back.
“Whenever you can have an opportunity to play well against teams out of your conference — especially against someone like Boone that has such a strong program — it’s something that helps build team morale,” Kemp said.
Up next for Boone is a road trip to Big 6 Conference foe David Crockett, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Central will be on the road as well Tuesday for a Three Rivers matchup at Unicoi County beginning at 6:30 p.m.