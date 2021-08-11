Sugar Mountain Golf Club will host the inaugural Sugar Mountain Golf Classic with two days of individual medal play Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.
The tournament in the North Carolina mountains is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. The $75 entry fee includes carts and green fees for both days of play.
Saturday’s play begins with an 8:30 am shotgun start. Opening round scores will create three flights for Sunday’s final round.
Sunday’s round features a 1 p.m. shotgun start followed by an awards cookout. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each of the three flights with the overall low scorer named amateur champion.
Entry deadline is Sept. 4th, with the field limited to the first 72 entrants. Call (828) 898-6464 for more information.