BLUFF CITY — After several quiet innings, Macy Strouth interrupted with a thunderous blast.
The Tennessee High freshman cranked a walk-off grand slam to lift her team to an 11-7 win over Elizabethton in the District 1-3A softball championship Thursday at Sullivan East’s field.
Tennessee High improved to 23-8 and earned home-field advantage for Monday’s region semifinal against Cocke County.
Elizabethton (17-11) will travel to play Greeneville.
THE END GAME
The game was tied 7-7 after four innings, and it stayed that way until the international-tiebreaker rule was put into effect in the top of the 10th.
Despite getting a runner on second to start the frame, Elizabethton couldn’t scratch a run across in its at-bat. But the Vikings got a leadoff single from Lily Ware that put runners on the corners. After an intentional walk, Strouth lifted a deep fly to left-center field that cleared the fence and touched off a celebration.
“I was just thinking I needed to get a hit,” Strouth said. “Even if I popped it up, it needed to be in the outfield to get a run in.”
But Strouth knew it was gone immediately.
“Yes,” she said. “It was really exciting. Pretty surreal. I had never hit a grand slam before.”
Strouth finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
DEFENSIVE GEM
Lady Vikings’ right fielder Mac Newport kept Elizabethton from taking the lead in the eighth inning. She made a running catch of a fly ball going toward the right field line, set herself, and gunned the ball to home plate for a double play.
“Awesome,” said Tennessee High head coach Jenn Testa. “She has been playing incredible defense all season. She always comes up with big plays.”
Elizabethton coach Ken Hardin said he wouldn’t change the decision to send Mollie Johnson, who led off the inning with a triple.
“Mac made a great play,” Hardin said. “You’ve got to take a chance there. Mollie is a great base runner. She’s so fast. I would do it again.”
AN ODD GAME
Tennessee High racked up a 7-0 lead through three innings, and the main question appeared to be whether it would mercy-rule the Lady Cyclones.
But the top of the fourth inning changed everything. Elizabethton cranked out eight hits and scored seven runs and the game was tied.
LEADING THE WAY
For Tennessee High, Ashley Worley, Rylee Fields, Abby Haga, Ware and Newport each had two hits. One of Haga’s hits was a home run off the left field fair pole.
For the Lady Cyclones, Maddie O’Quinn had two hits and two runs batted in. Johnson totaled three hits. Ember Jensen, Kenidy Harris and Cheyenne Poiroux each had two hits while Emma O’Quinn drove in a pair of runs.
Freshman Lilly McDuffie was tough for five innings in relief in the circle. Until the final frame — impacted by the tiebreaker rule — she allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts.