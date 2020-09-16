KINGSPORT — For one half of Tuesday’s Big 6 Conference soccer match, Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone battled shot for shot.
In the second half, however, the Lady Indians took control on their way to a 6-1 win over the Lady Trailblazers at Indian Highland Park.
Freshman Maggie Fleming scored two late goals to lead the attack by the Tribe (7-2, 3-0), which outscored Boone 5-1 after intermission.
Fleming said focus was the key for her team taking control.
“At first we came in and didn’t know what to expect and we saw what to expect after the first half and really started to get serious,” she said. “We started to get nervous (in the first half), but I think we got it together.”
They got it together with help from halftime speeches from some of the team leaders, including junior goalkeeper Ellie Nash, who kept her team in the contest with some big first-half saves.
“In the first half, we were, in my opinion, not on our game,” Nash said. “We had a bad practice the other day and we played exactly like we practiced. We were a step slow. We let them get to everything before we got there.
“We went into halftime and we gave a speech, a couple of us, and we said we’ve got to change this or this is not going to go well because they were out-playing us. But we turned it around, so that was good.”
NARROW LEAD, BIG RUN
Dobyns-Bennett held a slim 1-0 advantage after the first half thanks to a goal from Emilee Lane off an assist from Macee Pickup at the 22:16 mark.
The Lady Indians controlled the tempo of play by being the aggressor for the final 40 minutes.
“In the first half, you’ve got to give it to Boone and coach (Steve) Sessis,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver said. “He had them going to the ball and they beat us going to the ball in the first half. And we went in (at halftime) and talked to the girls and told them ‘they’re beating you to every ball and we’re going to have to change things if we’re going to do what we want to do.’”
The talk worked.
Dobyns-Bennett scored three straight goals — one from Madeline Lyons at the 49:57 mark, one from Annabeth Parker at the 63:16 mark and one just three minutes later from Tayla Holt.
Boone (3-2, 1-2) answered a minute after Holt’s score on the other end of the pitch with a goal from Phan Shyra.
Despite Shyra’s goal, the Lady Trailblazers struggled against Dobyns-Bennett aggressive attack.
“We held our own in the first half, but we got worn down and we essentially seeded about 70 yards of the field to them (in the second half),” Sessis said. “They had a shortened field and you can’t do that and get away with it for long.”
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Thursday with Dobyns-Bennett hosting Sullivan Central and Boone traveling to Volunteer.