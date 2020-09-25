JONESBOROUGH — Two football teams headed in opposite directions continued their treks Friday night.
Behind the solid one-two rush- ing attack of Prince Kollie and Brenden Reid and a dominating defensive performance, David Crockett rolled to a 40-0 non-region win over Sullivan Central.
The win was the fourth straight victory for the Pioneers (4-2), who opened the season with back-to-back losses, while the loss was the third straight for Central after the Cougars began their schedule with two consecutive victories.
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit at linebacker, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries — all in the first half — while Reid finished with 145 yards and a couple of touchdowns on 17 carries.
“I just give credit to my o-line. They did a great job blocking,” Kollie said. “The o-line did a great job. It was raining, so we knew we had to run it. I just give the glory to God and I just use the ability that He gave me. And I just do what I do. All glory to Him.”
While Kollie enjoys playing offense, he said his passion on the field is playing middle linebacker on the Pioneers’ defensive unit.
“The defensive side of the ball, we take it seriously,” he said. “Defense wins championship and coach (Hayden) Chandley knows that and he instills that in us and we take it serious.”
QUICK SCORES
Defense accounted for the Pioneers’ first score when Aidan Clark intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown just 49 seconds into the game.
Crockett went up 13-0 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter on a 32-yard touchdown run from Reid.
“Our o-line was blocking good and I found the hole and was able to get downfield and score,” Reid said of the big scoring run and his big rushing night.
The Pioneers took a 20-0 lead with 9:54 to play in the opening half when Kollie bounced to the outside and found a seam down the right sideline for a 69-yard scoring sprint.
Kollie added another score on Crockett’s next possession with a 13-yard run.
Crockett added two more TDs in the third quarter, a 3-yard run from Reid and a 3-yard blast up the middle from Jordan Williams.
Chandley was proud of his team both on the offense and defense.
“Overall, it was a great team effort. The defense played really well. I couldn’t be prouder of our defense tonight with their offense,” the Pioneer coach said. “We’re just continuing to get better. That makes four (wins) in a row now and the offense just keep growing and growing.
For Central coach Christopher Steger, it was a tough night in more than one way. He said his team suffered injuries to seven starting players.
“About three or four didn’t play tonight and I got seven more hurt tonight. And I had a couple more that had helmet-to-helmet (contact) tonight,” Steger said. “They’re a good team, they do a good job. Prince Kollie is amazing, the quarterback does a good job getting the ball around to people.
“If those are the quotes you’re looking for, I’ll give them to you. But, as far as the helmet-to-helmets, officiating has got to do something.”