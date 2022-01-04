East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver says the key to Wednesday night’s game against Virginia Military Institute is no secret.
Stopping Jake Stephens, one of the Southern Conference’s best all-around players, will be the Bucs’ main priority.
The Bucs play host to VMI on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The 9-5 Keydets come in confident, having opened SoCon play with wins over Wofford and Furman.
Stephens, a 6-foot-11, 266-pound senior, is among the SoCon leaders in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4) while also leading his team in assists and blocked shots.
“They’re a dangerous team because they can shoot,” said Oliver, whose team is 8-6 after its 30-point loss to Chattanooga in the SoCon opener. “They’re playing with a lot of a lot of confidence. I told our team I think their big guy, inside the paint, is the best point guard in the conference. He’s a tremendous passer. He makes everybody better.”
Stephens was recently chosen as the SoCon’s player of the week, the league’s basketball athlete of the month and the winner of the Lou Henson national player of the week award.
In the Keydets’ two SoCon wins, he’s had 23 points and eight rebounds against Furman and 27 points and 12 boards against Wofford. He’s shooting 53% from the field, 43% on 3-pointers and 86% from the foul line.
“To me, he’s the key to the game,” Oliver said. “If he plays really well — and he’s going to get his 15 or 16 points — if he gets eight or nine assists and nine rebounds and 18 points, they’re very, very dangerous.”
The Bucs might be playing without much size to try to combat Stephens. After Silas Adheke left the ETSU team last month, Charlie Weber assumed the starting role in the post. Weber has been nursing an ankle injury suffered before the Georgia game and his status is still uncertain.
Stephens isn’t even the Keydet’s leading scorer. That designation got to Kamdyn Curfman, a 6-foot-1 junior who averages 18.1 points per game.
VMI does a lot of its damage behind the 3-point line. The Keydets are tied for second in the country in 3-pointers made with 179 and third in attempts (479).
The Bucs have won the last 12 meetings between the two teams, but it never seems to be easy. VMI has never won at Freedom Hall. The teams have played in the city-owned arena seven times since ETSU moved there in 2014.
The Keydets’ last victory in Johnson City came in 1996 at the Minidome.
ETSU is coming off an 82-52 defeat to Chattanooga. That came on the heels of the Bucs’ big win at Georgia.
Wednesday’s game will be ETSU’s first appearance at home since a Dec. 14 loss to North Carolina A&T.
“I love playing at Freedom Hall,” said Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game. “Of course we have the best fans in the SoCon here. I’m looking forward to every home game. I’m looking forward to giving them a show.”