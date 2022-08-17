Sullivan East football coach JC Simmons sees competition as the key to improvement. In that vein, he likes what he sees with this year’s Patriots team.
“One thing we’ve been preaching since we’ve taken over is competition,” Simmons said. “We want to compete in everything we do every time we step onto the field. We haven’t had an offseason like this year. I’m really proud of their efforts.”
Junior Drake Fisher returns as the starting quarterback after being one of the area’s leaders last season with more than 1,400 passing yards. Running back is to be a shared load with Kaden Roberts, Dawson Jones and Donovan Smithpeters splitting playing time.
Masun Tate is one of the team’s leading receivers along with Corbin Laisure, Gavin Patrick and Will Alley. Tyler Cross and Chase Bailey are on the edge. Laisure, a bigger player at 6-foot-4, also lines up at tight end.
Center Jack White anchors an offensive line that includes Christian Blevins, William Whitehead and Josh Ragan at guard. Starting tackles are Colton Smith and Dylan Sams.
The Patriots operate out of a 4-4 base defense but plan to employ multiple sets.
Up front, Smith and Laisure man the ends and Blevins and Pierce Harless the tackles. Others pull two-way duty on the offensive and defensive lines.
Brothers Dawson Jones and Marshall Jones are the inside linebackers, and Nate Brown and Tate, a special athlete, are on the outside.
“Masun doesn’t know how good he can be,” Simmons said. “I saw him two-hand dunking in the gym the other day. The guy can flat out go and create some pretty serious havoc. During our scrimmage, there was one clip of Masun on the edge that made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.”
The defensive back positions have Roberts and Patrick rotating at safety and Cross, Bailey, Alley and Noah Ragan at the corners.
While the Patriots look to improve from last season’s 1-9 record, they have tough sledding competing in District 1-4A alongside Elizabethton and Greeneville, which have combined to win four of the past five TSSAA Class 4A championships, leading the way.
“This is the toughest conference in the state,” Simmons said. “Everybody knows the front end, but with Grainger, Volunteer and Seymour, every game matters. We have no off weeks.”
Still, the Patriots have an attitude the coach believes will help them achieve a goal of making the playoffs.
“They want to do it for each other,” Simmons said. “The camaraderie in our locker room is in the right direction. We’ve got a good mixture of kids whose focus is to get better and push each other. The weight room in the offseason was great for us.
“Where we need to improve is home in on what everybody’s job is. We want to play with relentless effort in everything we do. We’ve been preaching that a long time now. If you play as hard as you can, it will make up for some mistakes.”
