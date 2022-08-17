Sullivan East football coach JC Simmons sees competition as the key to improvement. In that vein, he likes what he sees with this year’s Patriots team.

“One thing we’ve been preaching since we’ve taken over is competition,” Simmons said. “We want to compete in everything we do every time we step onto the field. We haven’t had an offseason like this year. I’m really proud of their efforts.”

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

