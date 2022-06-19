BRISTOL — Tony Stewart was back at Bristol Dragway on Sunday to support his teams in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals after competing in the Superstar Racing Experience Series in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday night.
Stewart, the three-time NASCAR champion and defending SRX champion, talked about being exhausted after temperatures in Florida exceeded 100 degrees.
Sunday’s NHRA action got off to a great start with his wife, Leah Pruett, winning her first-round matchup in Top Fuel over John Force Racing driver Austin Prock and Matt Hagan winning in Funny Car over Phil Burkhart.
However, both drivers had a tough time getting down the track in the second round and were bumped from eliminations. Stewart is well familiar with winning and losing as a longtime team owner in USAC, World of Outlaws and NASCAR. This foray is different with his wife driving a Top Fuel rocket going over 300 mph.
“It’s kind of a weird dynamic being home as a married couple. We’re still a married couple here, but there’s the working relationship once we get to the track,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t ask to be with anyone better than Leah. She’s passionate about everything, has a good head on her shoulders and understands what it takes to run a race team.
“She knows my responsibilities as an owner and I know hers as a driver. We have a great working relationship, but a great personal relationship on top of that.”
As for the Superstar SRX Series, Stewart and partner Ray Evernham has hit on a winning combination with heat races and short features in a tight time frame. The six-race series is broadcast Saturday nights on CBS. The only downside for Stewart is not being able to race the winged sprint cars he enjoys so much.
Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves won Saturday’s SRX race with multiple-time Five Flags Speedway champion Bubba Pollard second. Ryan Newman, Tony Kanaan and Bobby Labonte rounded out the top five. Stewart ran as high as third before ultimately finishing 10th.
The SRX Series will be heading to South Boston (Va.) Speedway this Saturday night. Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer whose racing resume also includes an IndyCar championship, the USAC Triple Crown and a win in the 2001 Bristol Night Race, talked about the talent in the SRX Series.
“You’re racing with guys that we all have respect for each other,” Stewart said. “It’s not like you’re going to a regular Saturday night short track (program). Five Flags is such an iconic facility with the Snowball Derby every year. We go to cool places and that’s what it was designed for, to go to cool places.
“For us as drivers, we respect why we were chosen to run SRX no matter what the track is. If you can beat your peers, that’s something you take pride in. We have an awesome driver lineup this year.”
SNAKE INDUCTED AS LEGEND
Don “The Snake” Prudhomme was officially inducted into the Legends of Thunder Valley on Sunday morning. The four-time NHRA World Champion and 49-time national-event winner remembered his Top Fuel win in the 1967 NHRA Springnationals when he beat “Sneaky” Pete Robinson in the final.
“I remember coming here in 1967 as a young kid, and we won here with a Ford cam engine,” Prudhomme recalled. “Carroll Shelby sponsored the car. That race put me on the map as far as a winning combination. That was really special.”
Prudhomme also recalled his Funny Car record run of 266.27 mph at the 1985 IHRA Springnationals. At the time, it was even faster than the Top Fuel record. He raced in all three top drag racing sanctioning bodies — NHRA, IHRA and AHRA — at Bristol.
“It’s always a rush when you set a record,” Prudhomme said. “I remember Bristol was always a track you wanted to win at. It was even the track when Winston got involved with Ralph Seagraves, T. Wayne (Robertson) and Jeff Byrd.”