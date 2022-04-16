Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his race team are trying their best to figure out where they’re behind.
The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty got off to a strong start this season with the new Next Car. He led laps at three of the first six races. However, a move to the short tracks at Richmond and Martinsville proved to be vexing.
He finished four laps off the pace at Richmond and three laps down at Martinsville. He hopes his fortune will change at his favorite short track, Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Food City Dirt Race.
“After the first six races, I was really happy with performance of our car,” Stenhouse said. “We’ve had some good solid runs, speed in the race car leading laps and running up front. The last two races have really got us scratching our heads. We’ve been really buckling down as a race team trying to figure out exactly what we’re missing on the short track.”
Mired 28th in the point standings, the Memphis native likes the fight his team is showing. They didn’t get down when the results weren’t matching the performance. Now, they’re determined to conquer the short tracks.
It couldn’t come at a better place. Stenhouse has two runner-up finishes on the Bristol concrete and last season finished second to Joey Logano on the Bristol dirt.
“The hard work everybody’s putting in, we’re not getting down on,” he said. “We know that there’s some big improvements to be made. Last year in practice, we weren’t the fastest car by any means. But I was really happy with the way our car handled and held on throughout a run.
“With a track that was abrasive as the dirt race was and how soft our tires were, you had to take care of your car and tires.”
Stenhouse, 34, has extensive dirt experience. He is a former winner in the USAC Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget ranks, joining a group that includes Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson. Stenhouse also has crew chief Brian Pattie, who has a dirt background.
“I felt like we felt really comfortable after practice last year, even though we weren’t the fastest,” Stenhouse said. “When it came down the race, we were patient, kind of biding our time to made sure we had tires left.
“We went for it when counted. We were running down the 22 (Logano) two or three tenths a lap. We just ran out of time. We’re looking to see if we can turn some of this bad luck around and get ourselves a win.”