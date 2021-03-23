Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fondly remembers coming to Bristol Motor Speedway to watch the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars race when the iconic track was covered in dirt two decades ago.
While he will live out a childhood dream racing in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series, he wasn’t thrilled when he first heard the track surface was being converted.
“My initial reaction was that I was bummed because we were taking a regular race away from Bristol,” the driver of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet said. “Bristol is one of the best race tracks we go to and when we take a race away it’s difficult.
“I would have rather left both Bristol races, but watching the races from this past week, they’ve done a phenomenal job of grooming and prepping the track for us. I think it’s going to turn into a great race.”
Bristol’s concrete track is one of Stenhouse’s favorites for good reason. He has six top-10 finishes at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” including a pair of second-place runs. But Stenhouse is also a second-generation dirt racer and this is his opportunity to do something his father dreamed of 20 years earlier.
“I tried to get my dad to run, but he wasn’t racing full-time at that time,” Stenhouse recalled. “We went and watched. That was a cool event and it would be neat to get a win in the Cup car. Hopefully, Sheldon (Haudenschild) and my team can get a win when the Outlaws come back in April.”
Stenhouse, a two-time Cup Series winner, ranks 17th in the current Cup Series point standings. In preparation for the Food City Dirt Race, he did some sprint car racing last week. He also spent time on the iRacing simulator to see what the look of the Bristol dirt was like.
“Obviously, some of the guys ran late models at Bristol last weekend,” he said. “They will be comfortable with how everything looks. But I think everyone will be anxious to get in their Cup cars and see how they drive. It will be totally different than anything else we’ve driven on dirt, especially at Bristol.”
Stenhouse, 33, has a little experience with stock cars on dirt, posting a second-place finish to Frank Kimmel in a 2008 ARCA race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. That’s a flat, 1-mile track. He was encouraged to see how the stock cars raced on the BMS banked turns during the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
“The stock car races were the best of the week and anytime they were on track, I tried to watch,” he said. “Wednesday’s track prep was great and hopefully, they will have it dialed in like that for us.
“The track was smooth from top to bottom and they were running all over the race track. I feel the speeds of the stock cars are going to be more like the speeds of our cars. Hopefully, we’re all bunched up in a pack putting on a show for the fans.”