Barbaro Garbey knows there is not one specific way to manage collegiate baseball players.
The 65-year-old is in his first season as manager of the Bristol State Liners in the Appalachian League wood-bat college baseball summer league. Last season he worked as the State Liners’ hitting coach.
“Everybody is different,” Garbey said when talking about his roster of collegiate freshmen and sophomores from schools across the country. “It’s a great experience being a coach and teaching these kids to play the right way, teaching them how to go about the game and the fundamentals of the game.”
The team spends nearly every day of the summer together and Garbey’s mentorship of the players goes beyond their play on the baseball diamond.
“It’s not only on the field, but in their personal lives,” he said. “You have to be a little bit of a psychologist when you’re teaching young kids.
“There are so many different kids with different stories on the team that you have to use a little psychology to see how you can get the best out of everybody.”
A DIFFERENT STORY
Garbey knows all about different stories.
His journey through baseball and life is full of twists and turns.
Born in Cuba, Garbey fell in love with baseball at a young age.
Raised in an athletic family — his brother Rolando was a two-time Olympic boxing medalist and his sister Marcia was an Olympic long jumper — Garbey was a star on the Cuban National team in 1976 and ’77.
In 1980, Garbey was one of an estimated 125,000 Cubans that took advantage of an opportunity to defect to the United States as part of the Mariel Boatlift when Cuban president Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders for the mass exodus.
Garbey was excited about coming to the U.S. and the chance to play baseball in major leagues. But, the decision to leave his home was still a gut-wrenching one.
“It was not an easy decision to make,” Garbey said. “It is very difficult when you leave your family behind. You don’t know when you’re going to be able to see them again.”
The decision made Garbey the first member of the Cuban National baseball team to defect since 1961.
WORLD CHAMPION
After arriving in America, Garbey was discovered by former major-leaguer and Detroit Tigers scout Orlando Pena.
“He came to the refugee camp and he signed me to a contract,” Garbey recalled.
His journey to playing baseball in America had started.
“It was not easy,” Barbaro said. “I spoke no English then and I really struggled with the language barrier.”
Despite learning a new language in a new country, Barbaro thrived in the minor leagues for the Tigers.
He played three years in the Detroit farm system before being called into the office of Tigers manager Sparky Anderson in spring training of 1984.
“He told me I made the team and to relax and to just play baseball,” Garbey said. “I felt like I was playing well enough to make the team, but it was very emotional for me.”
As a rookie, Garbey played 110 games for the Tigers. He played seven different positions as a first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, all three outfield positions and designated hitter.
Garbey carried a .287 batting average with 52 RBIs.
“I think I helped the team a little bit in making the playoffs,” he said.
The Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals to win the American League pennant before beating San Diego to claim the World Series title.
THE JOURNEY CONTINUES
After his banner rookie season, Garbey played another season with the Tigers before being traded to Oakland after the 1985 season.
Garbey was the final player cut by the A's before the season started.
He spent time playing in Mexico before finding his way back in the MLB in 1988 as a member of the Texas Rangers.
After that, Garbey played in Mexico for seven seasons before retiring as a player in 1995.
He found his way as a hitting instructor in the Detroit area where he caught the eye of former Tiger great Willie Horton, who brought his grandson to Garbey for lessons.
After liking Garbey’s coaching style, Horton recommended him to the Tigers.
Detroit hired Garbey in 2001 as a hitting instructor in their Minor League system.
He spent two years in the Tiger system before doing the same thing in the Chicago Cubs system for seven years and with the Atlanta Braves system for another seven seasons.
“And now I’m here,” Garbey said of his second season with Bristol. “It’s been a great experience being a coach.”