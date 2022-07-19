Barbaro Garbey knows there is not one specific way to manage collegiate baseball players.

The 65-year-old is in his first season as manager of the Bristol State Liners in the Appalachian League wood-bat college baseball summer league. Last season he worked as the State Liners’ hitting coach.

