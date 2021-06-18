BRISTOL — Combining for 23 runs and 23 hits, Bristol and Johnson City played an entertaining brand of Appalachian League baseball on Friday night.
It took 10 innings to decide the issue, and the State Liners prevailed 12-11 after scoring twice in their final turn at the plate.
League rules dictate that runners be placed on first and second base to start each end of the 10th inning — when both teams begin with one out. Johnson City took advantage with Ashton King’s left-field single, scoring Damani Thomas from third.
Bristol (7-5), however, quickly countered as its first and only batter of the inning, Cort Maynard, stung a two-run double to right.
Topping a 12-hit Bristol attack was Maynard, who batted 3 for 5. He socked a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Aaron Dolney, who doubled and tripled, and Matthew Golda added two hits apiece. Dolney added two RBIs and scored twice.
Grayson Preslar tripled and coupled two runs with two RBIs for the State Liners.
Of the Doughboys’ 11 hits, Chyran Cruse, Steven Ondina, King and Jordan Stevens accounted for two apiece. Cruse stroked a double and triple while King and Cherokee Nichols (triple) each contributed three RBIs.
Ondina added three runs and two walks, Jaxson Crull drove in a pair of runs and Damani Thomas scored four times. Stevens chipped in a pair of runs.
Bristol used six pitchers and Johnson City five. Corbin Baker got the win by working the 10th.
The State Liners won despite committing six errors (JC had zero).
The Doughboys (5-8) play at Kingsport on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.