BRISTOL, Va. — Looking as if they were on their way to an embarrassing setback, Johnson City fought back.
However, a 13-run deficit proved too much to overcome as the Doughboys dropped a 20-14 Appalachian League baseball contest to Bristol on Friday night.
After spotting Johnson City a quick lead, the State Liners struck for four runs in the second, six in the fourth and four more in the fifth to go on top 14-1.
The Doughboys (8-15-1), however, then caught fire — and trailed only 15-12 going into the lower half of the eighth. That’s when the State Liners, with two of Johnson City’s six errors helping them along, pushed across five runs to regain total control.
The two teams combined for 23 hits (JC 13, Bristol 10), including eight doubles (Bristol 5, JC 3) and a Jack Tomlinson home run.
Tomlinson, who also doubled, turned in a five-RBI night for Bristol. He went 2 for 4, scored four times and walked twice.
Also for the State Liners (14-9), Jermaine White socked a pair of doubles in a 2-for-3, 3-run performance. Taylor Jackson went 2 for 5 (double) with three RBIs and two runs while Tate Kight had three RBIs.
Cort Maynard was good for two RBIs. Grayson Preslar accounted for four runs and Matthew Golda three.
Going 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, two runs and two walks was the Doughboys’ Jaxson Crull. Teammate Connor James batted 3 for 5 and scored three times.
Adding two hits apiece to JC’s output were Joe Vetrano (4 runs, 2 RBIs), Cade Sumbler (double, 4 RBIs) and Ashton King (2 runs). Chyran Cruse contributed three walks and a trio of runs.
The fourth of six Doughboys pitchers, Garrett Simmons recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings.