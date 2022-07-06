Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Motocross Championship this weekend, while the Southeast Super Trucks invade Kingsport Speedway on Saturday.
Former AMA national champion Mike Brown won both the featured 450 and 250 Pro classes at last year’s Tennessee state championship.
It’s a three-day event at the Blountville track with a practice day Friday. Saturday features the THOR Mega Series and Sunday is the state championship race.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The Southeast Super Trucks make their second visit of the season to the “Concrete Jungle” on Saturday after racing at Kingsport Speedway in May.
DJ Canipe won the featured race on the 3/8-mile concrete oval after borrowing Clark Houston’s truck. He held off Jamie Barbery for the win. Houston returned to the No. 6 Chevrolet two weeks later and won on his home track of Hickory Motor Speedway.
Lance Gatlin was the Kingsport winner in the Limited Late Model class. The Morristown driver was able to stay ahead of Bryce Applegate at the end.
Former Kingsport Speedway regular Lee Tissot won last summer’s Super Trucks event after Ashton Higgins, who led most of the race, cut a tire with four laps to go.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. Saturday with qualifying to begin at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with the Bandeloro division. The Carolina Vintage, Legends, Limited Late Models, Vintage Outlaws and Southeast Super Trucks all follow.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Weekly racing is scheduled to return Saturday to the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia.
There are races for the Late Model, Mod 4, Pure 4, Pure Street and Bomber classes on tap. Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. with kid rides at 6 p.m. and racing to begin at 7 p.m.
Nearby Twin River Raceway, formerly Coeburn Dragway, was back in operation last season after being closed for 50 years. The track has been hosting more No Prep races this season with the next event scheduled for July 16.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Gayle Lumpkins drove his green Chevy Camaro to the win in last Saturday’s Pro race at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.
Robert Sawyers posted a runner-up finish. Keaton Lumpkins, great nephew of the Pro winner, made it to the Junior Dragster final, which was won by Kyler Davis.
Ronnie Church was hauling the mail in his blue Chevy pickup truck to win the No Box race over Randy Blazer.
Cherokee Race Park hosts an IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race Saturday. There is a test-and-tune Friday starting at 5 p.m.
Gates open Saturday at 4 p.m. with time trials at 6 p.m. for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster classes.
MAYS FAMILY FUN
The Mays family had plenty to celebrate over the weekend.
Much like the famous Unser racing family, “Uncle Bobby” won Friday night’s Classic feature at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer held off Kentucky driver John Stevens for the win the 20-lap race.
His nephew, Marcus, finished eighth in the No. 6 car normally driven by Marcus' dad, Jeff.
Back in his own No. 12 car, Marcus was the winner Saturday at I-75 Raceway. It was the third win in five races for Marcus, who holds a 240-206 lead over second-place Christian Runyon in the championship standings.