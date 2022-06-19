BRISTOL — Aaron Stanfield made the most of his third opportunity against Erica Enders.
For the first time in three tries against Enders this season in a Pro Stock finals run, Stanfield came away with a win.
The win came in Sunday’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
The victory was an unusual one.
Enders, who won the Thunder Valley title in October, and came into Sunday’s action with four wins in the last six NHRA events, had mechanical problems in the final sprint and her car went up in smoke just past the start line.
Despite smoke engulfing her ride, Enders pressed on to the finish, but Stanfield finished ahead of her despite having a bumpy ride himself.
“That was not a good show in the final round there,” Stanfield said. “We had some tire shake and I tried to shift through it. I saw some smoke and I just stuck it back in gear and tried to get there.
“That was just a pretty wacky final round there.”
Stanfield, a third-generation NHRA driver and the son of five-time NHRA Super Stock driver Greg Stanfield — who won the Super Stock race at Bristol last year — was excited to get the victory on Father’s Day.
“It’s the best gift I can give him,” Stanfield said of winning. “This is a great race track, great fans. We’re glad we can get it done.”
Stanfield defeated Baron Stroupe, Fernando Cuadra Jr., Kyle Koretsky and Enders on the way to the Thunder Valley win.
LOCAL TIES
Stanfield lives in Bossier City, La., but he has ties to Thunder Valley and the region.
Aaron’s father is a native of East Tennessee and his grandfather, Howard, was a resident of Bluff City until his death.
Both Greg and Howard Stanfield raced at Thunder Valley.
SAVOIE WINS ON THE CYCLE
Veteran driver Jerry Savoie worked his way to the Thunder Valley Pro Stock Motorcycle championship, his 15th win in his 12-year career.
The 63-year-old Savoie, who did not start racing motorcycles until he was 52, took preliminary-round wins over Eddie Krawiec, Joey Gladstone and Angie Smith.
Then his engine broke.
His team swapped an engine and changed it in about 30 minutes before the finals run against top qualifier Angelle Sampey.
The change did not stop Savoie’s solid run in the win, his first victory in two years.
A WIN FOR DAD
Savoie dedicated the Father’s Day win to his father, who died four years ago.
“He was a big drag racing fan,” Savoie said of his father. “My uncles, they’re all gone now. All of them had that need for speed. I’m just so thankful that on this weekend and this day that I can just dedicate this trophy to him.”
A NEW MARK EARLY
Greg Anderson wasted little time in setting the standard for the Pro Stock division.
The five-time world champion set a new Thunder Valley record in the first round of eliminations, eliminating Kenny Delco with a time of 6.613 seconds.
Anderson was eliminated by Kyle Koretsky in the second round, but his record-breaking time stood through the event.