Steve Spurrier gained fame as a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and a National Championship winning coach, but much of his multi-sports career at Science Hill High School has focused on baseball instead of football.
Rightfully so as Spurrier was part of the Hilltoppers program which won back-to-back state championships in 1962-63. He went 25-0 as a pitcher and was on the mound as the ’Toppers clinched their second straight title. In addition, he was the District 1 tournament MVP in basketball his senior season.
Although Spurrier was a Scholastic Magazine All-American in football, he explained in a 1982 interview with Johnson City Press-Chronicle Assistant Sports Editor Keith Kimberlin, football was a game he initially struggled at.
“I was never very good at football until the end of junior year,” Spurrier said. “I wasn’t big, fast or strong. I dislocated my elbow before my junior year and missed the first five games. I played the last five and we won four of them.
“We beat Kingsport that last game,” he said. “We beat them 12-0, shut’em out. It was a big win for us, tied us for the conference championship.”
Spurrier threw two touchdowns to Vernon Humphries for the game’s only scores.
Instead of weight training, Spurrier spent the summer between the junior and senior years jumping rope to develop quickness. One thing that came natural was his throwing motion.
“Throwing the football is a God-given talent,” Spurrier said. “You can’t say I’m going to become a passer. You have to be born with it and develop it with hard work.”
That hard work paid off in a 25-0 win over Jonesboro to open the season. Spurrier threw a pair of 22-yard touchdown passes to Tommy Thomas and a 34-yard touchdown play to Dickie Hughes.
However, Science Hill lost four of its next five games before ending with a five-game winning streak to finish 6-4 in the regular season. The season ended with Spurrier leading the Hilltoppers to a 28-21 comeback win over Church Hill in the ninth annual Exchange Bowl at Kingsport’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Science Hill was down 21-0 near the end of the first half, which included the Panthers blocking a Spurrier punt and Bo Walters returning it for a touchdown.
However, Spurrier was just getting warmed up according to Kingsport Times News Sports Editor Henry Jenkins’ account of the game.
With less than two minutes left in the half, Spurrier authored a six-play drive, completing four passes. The last was one a three-yard touchdown to Jim Sanders. Then, Spurrier led the Hilltoppers on an eight-play, 58-yard drive to open the second half. He hit Ron Pelfrey in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown and Science Hill was down by just one score.
Spurrier and Pelfery connected again for the tying score with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. Tommy Thomas caught the game-winning score, a 13-yard touchdown pass with 3:45 left. Spurrier finished with 211 passing yards and four touchdowns and kicked all four of his team’s extra points.
The aerial attack was needed as the Science Hill running game struggled. Church Hill outgained the ’Toppers 202-45 on the ground.
Asked about Spurrier’s performance, Science Hill coach Kermit Tipton said, “He just seems to rise to the occasion.”