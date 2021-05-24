Spring is winding down, but there’s still time for a fling.
Spring Fling, the TSSAA’s annual five-sport state championship chase, will take place for the 27th time — once again scattered across Murfreesboro. The main action gets under way Tuesday and runs through Friday. It’s the first event since 2019 as last year’s tournaments were canceled because of COVID-19.
Among the Northeast Tennessee teams in the hunt are Science Hill and University High in baseball and Daniel Boone in softball. Multiple competitors will also battle in tennis and track.
Here’s a look at matchups for baseball, softball and team tennis.
BASEBALL
Science Hill vs. Brighton Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT at Siegel
Science Hill got a favorable bracket for the state baseball tournament as anything opposite Farragut is a good draw.
But while Brighton’s record of 24-14 won’t strike fear in the Hilltoppers’ hearts, the Cardinals’ resume includes postseason wins over Bartlett (3-2 in the regional semifinals) and Germantown Houston (4-1 in the sectional). Those perennial powers had combined for 13 state appearances and two championships over the last 18 years.
Also, Brighton handed three losses to state tournament entrant Hardin County as the two teams split six games.
University of Memphis signee Logan Rushing will likely be on the mound for the Cardinals. He threw 98 pitches while racking up 13 strikeouts and allowing just four hits in a 4-1 sectional win over Germantown Houston on Friday. The victory put Brighton in the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Hilltoppers (30-9) can counter with Cole Torbett, Gavin Briggs or Evan King.
As for hitting, Science Hill has averaged six runs in six postseason games. Brighton has averaged seven runs in nine postseason contests.
Also in Science Hill’s four-team bracket are Murfreesboro Siegel (37-8) and Hendersonville Beech (28-10). Farragut, McMinn County, Hardin County and Clarksville make up the lower bracket.
Summertown vs. University High Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Riverdale
Ranked No. 2 in the state, the Eagles (28-8) figure to be an obstacle for the Buccaneers.
However, UH (22-13) comes to the table having recently defeated top-ranked North Greene. Both teams are among the state’s best in scoring with Summertown ranked sixth (9.8 runs per game) and UH sitting at No. 15 with 8.9 per contest.
This is the 14th state appearance for the Eagles, who have two state titles in their trophy case (2009, 1992). It is their ninth trip in the last 15 years.
Summertown’s 3-2 win over Loretto in the Region 6-A final was a big reason the Eagles are in Murfreesboro. Loretto had to go on the road against East Robertson in the sectional and got shut down by Major League Baseball draft hopeful Peyton Smith, who threw a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in the 3-1 win.
UH figures to see Summertown ace Grant Burleson, who needed only 71 pitches to fire a perfect game in Friday’s 9-0 sectional win over Richland. Burleson also hit a two-run homer to make it a 4-0 game in the fifth inning. Drake Blackwood later hit a grand slam.
Also in UH’s bracket are Lake County and East Robertson. In the upper bracket are Moore County, South Pittsburg, North Greene and South Fulton.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone vs. Summit Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. at Starplex
It can be an uncomfortable bracket situation as the Lady Trailblazers will be forced to play two games Wednesday, regardless of whether they win or lose the first one.
Summit comes in with a somewhat meek record of 23-7, having played only 30 games while the Lady Trailblazers have lined up 46 times with a mark of 35-11. This is Summit’s first-ever appearance in the state tournament.
The Lady Spartans had to fight, scratch and claw their way into the state tournament, needing 10 innings to set aside Springfield in the sectional. Pitcher Elena Escobar went the distance, allowing just three hits with 12 strikeouts in the 2-1 win. Escobar has an ERA of 0.72 for the season.
Holding Boone down will be quite a challenge. The Lady Trailblazers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and have reached double digits in each of their last three games.
Slugger Maci Masters enters the tournament with 19 home runs, four short of the single-season state record.
TEAM TENNIS
Science Hill’s boys and girls are in the mix for team titles.
The Hilltoppers will face Collierville in the semifinals Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT.
Murfreesboro Central meets Ravenwood in the other semifinal.
On the girls’ side, Science Hill also goes up against Collierville in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The other contest matches Cookeville and Franklin.