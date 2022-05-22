Let the games begin.
Spring Fling begins another run in Murfreesboro as things get underway Tuesday. Baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track will crown state champions this week.
Here’s a look at what’s in store:
BASEBALL
It’s the first year of the new four-classification setup, so games will pop up in Murfreesboro and surrounding cities.
Action begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. (EDT) and the sites are Blackman, Eagleville, Middle Tennessee Christian, Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale, Siegel, Smyrna, Stewarts Creek and Wilson Central.
Area teams in the mix are Tennessee High and Sullivan East in Class 3A, and University High in Class 1A.
Championships are set for Friday.
SOFTBALL
All of the contests will take place at the Starplex complex and nearby McKnight Field with games beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m.
In the mix are Daniel Boone in Class 4A and Tennessee High in Class 3A.
Championships are scheduled for Friday.
SOCCER
All games will be played at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex with action beginning Tuesday.
Greeneville in Class 2A was the only area team to make the field.
Championship matches will take place Friday.
TEAM TENNIS
This event starts Tuesday at the Adams Tennis Complex.
On the boys’ side, Science Hill will play in Class 2A.
For the girls, Tennessee High is in the Class 2A bracket while Unicoi County competes in Class 1A.
The championships are Wednesday.
INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
Action begins Thursday at the Adams Tennis Complex.
On the boys’ side, Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin will compete in Class 2A singles while Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri will battle in doubles.
In Class 1A doubles, Unicoi County’s Ashton Abbott and Abhirup Chanda are in the field.
For the girls, Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant will compete in Class 2A singles. In doubles, Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs are in the bracket.
In Class 1A singles, Lily Medford of Unicoi County is in the field.
All championship matches are scheduled for Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Events will be held at MTSU’s Hayes Stadium.
The Class A and Class AA meets are set for Tuesday while the Class AAA event is scheduled for Thursday.