Chip Spratlin’s moment in the sun was 27 years ago, but it’s an accomplishment they’ll never forget at Auburn University.
Spratlin won the 1995 NCAA golf championship while playing for Auburn, and the Johnson City native’s accomplishments will be commemorated on the Tiger Trail, where the university’s athletic greats are honored with engraved granite plaques along the sidewalk in downtown Auburn.
Spratlin was inducted into the exclusive club, Auburn’s own walk of fame, during a ceremony last week. The Tiger Trail has been in place since 1995. The first class included the likes of Bo Jackson and Chuck Person. Spratlin was inducted with seven others, bringing the number of honorees to 132.
“That was a lot of fun,” Spratlin said. “I was I was deeply honored. You know how much I love Auburn University.”
Spratlin’s family and his former college coach Mike Griffin attended the ceremony. The following day, they watched the Auburn spring football game.
“We got to go down to the field and be recognized,” he said. “And then we all got to stand in a line and give everybody high-fives when the team came out on the field. That was cool. We mainly did that for my son and my daughter. My son’s 13 and my daughter’s 19. They’ve never really done anything like that. So they got to experience all that.”
Spratlin is now a 50-year-old corporate pilot. When he earned his only collegiate win at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, it came with some special significance. He beat a hot-shot freshman named Tiger Woods.
The Stanford star had won three college tournaments that year, was the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and had just played in the Masters a few months earlier.
When Spratlin won, most of the publicity was about how Woods didn’t. He finished fifth. The Associated Press’ report of the final round was more about Woods not winning than Spratlin’s victory. “Tiger Woods lost the NCAA individual title, then missed a putt in a team playoff as Oklahoma State took the national championship from Stanford,” the AP wrote.
Spratlin said in an interview a few years ago that he understood the interest in Woods even back then. He got to experience the hype first-hand.
“I played with him a couple times earlier in the year,” Spratlin said of Woods, who went on to win the 1996 NCAA championship in his second and final year of college. “Whenever you’d play with him, even in college, a couple hundred people would follow him around. That was always pretty neat. He had such a reputation people would come out and watch him play.”
Spratlin, who began his career at Auburn as a walk-on and eventually earned a scholarship, tried his hand at pro golf but regained his amateur status several years later. He has won the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club a record four times.
Now everybody who walks in downtown Auburn and comes across a certain plaque will be reminded of the little-known golfer who slew the Tiger.