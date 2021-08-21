The Sports Calendar list is a public service of the Johnson City Press. Email events to [email protected]. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
Prospect Camps: Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14 at ETSU’s Thomas Stadium. 9 a.m.-noon daily. Grades 9-12. Cost $150. Camp offers a unique baseball learning opportunity for the serious high school player. For more information, visit https://www.etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
Fall 3 on 3 Shooting Stars Youth Basketball League: Registration through Sept. 1. Boys and girls teams grades 4-12. Entry fee $150. Games at Science Hill. Call 423-341-0133 or email [email protected].
Golf
Happy Valley Lady Warrior Basketball Golf Tournament: Saturday, Aug. 28 at Erwin Elks Club Golf Course. 3-person select format. $25 per player. 9 a.m. registration. 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cash prizes and other awards. Two divisions. Lunch provided. Tournament sponsorships $250 (two 3-person teams, hole sponsor, awards recognition). Hole sponsor $100 (sponsor sign placed on individual hole). All proceeds go to support Lady Warrior basketball expenses. Contact Dana Hill ([email protected]) or Rik Anderson ([email protected]).
Sugar Mountain Golf Classic: Sept. 11-12, at Sugar Mountain Golf Club in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. The medal-play tournament, limited to the first 72 entrants, is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. Entry fee is $75 and the deadline is Sept. 4. Call (828) 898-6464 for more information.
Swimming
Kingsport Piranhas fall clinic and tryouts: Through Aug. 26 at Dobyns-Bennett High School. For all swimmers interested in joining the Piranhas for the year-round swim team season. Cost is $80. Register online at www.KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at 423-967-4264 or email: [email protected] for more info.
Kingsport Piranhas SwimAmerica Developmental Swim School: Accepting fall-session registrations through Sept. 9 & Sept. 14-Oct. 7 at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Ages 4 and up. Cost is $130. Register online at www.KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at 423-967-4264 or email:[email protected] for more info.