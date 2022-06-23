BLOUNTVILLE — A sweltering Thursday made for ideal playing conditions at West Ridge for the annual FCA Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia senior all-star softball games.
The teams played two five-inning games, sandwiched around a home run derby.
The crew from Virginia scored early and took the first game 5-3, but the Tennessee squad repaid the debt in the second game with outstanding early pitching and small ball for 7-3 win.
“Whenever we finished up back in May, I thought that was the last time I was ever going to put on a jersey,” Daniel Boone’s Riley Brinn said, who soon will be playing volleyball for Milligan. “I was fine with that, but I was very grateful to come out here and play one more game.
“I think it’s great that (FCA) puts this on because we always play against each other in Tennessee and I don’t play against or with many of the Virginia girls. It was really great to come out here and get to know some of the others.”
GAME 1
Neither team scored in the opening frame, but Virginia put up five runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead.
Patrick Henry’s Abigail Street and John Battle’s Charleigh Gobble reached as the first two batters of the second. Battle’s Hannah Jo McReynolds followed by smacking a two-RBI single to left field.
McReynolds made it all the way around when Christiansburg’s Baylee Reasor sent a single into right. After Patrick Henry’s Payton Monahan reached on a throwing error, Fort Chiswell’s Ty Wolf kept the merry-go-round going with a single that plated Reasor and Monahan.
Northwood hurler Cami DeBusk earned MVP honors after shutting down a potent Tennessee offense. She allowed just one earned run, struck out a pair and earned the win.
One of the Tennessee crew’s lone highlights was a two-RBI single by Happy Valley’s Madison Lingerfelt in the third.
Madisun Pritchard, named the Tennessee MVP, pitched the final three innings without giving up a run. She struck out five.
HOME RUN DERBY
Players got five outs and anything that wasn’t a home run counted against them.
Not many balls were jumping off the bats in a relatively small ballpark at West Ridge. Several came close to hitting it out, but none did until Unicoi County’s Betsabe Chavez stepped into the batter’s box.
Chavez hit two long balls to almost the same spot in left field before she recorded her fifth out. She was the only player to hit one out of the park and won the crown.
GAME 2
Tennessee was able to flip the script in the second game, scoring five of its runs in the top of the second.
Brinn started off the inning with an infield single. Unaka’s Sadie Shoun, the next batter, reached on a bunt single, and things got squirrelly after that.
Brinn and Shoun both scored when a throwing error was made trying to throw Brinn out at third base. The ball went into the dugout and since Shoun had advanced to second on the throw, she was able to come all the way around.
Cloudland’s Karah Fields and Elizabethton’s Maddie O’Quinn followed by reaching on infield singles, and both eventually scored by way of a single up the middle by Unicoi County’s Kerstin Buchanan.
Shoun was also brilliant in the circle, her only blemish a solo home run by Chilhowie’s Shayla Roland. Up to that point, the Lady Rangers standout had sent down the first seven batters and she eventually earned the win.
Unicoi’s Chavez earned MVP honors for the Tennessee team. Christiansburg’s Reasor did the same on the Virginia side.
Reasor was 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the fourth.