GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Tennessee State fell behind early and never caught up Saturday as UNC Greensboro hammered the Bucs 15-2 in a Southern Conference baseball game.
The Spartans banged out 14 hits and all four of ETSU’s pitchers were victimized.
UNCG broke open the game with a seven-run sixth inning, keyed by Hogan Windish’s two-run home run.
Windish went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Spartans (24-26, 8-9). Pres Cavenaugh was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Bradley Bott had four RBIs, including a two-run double.
Ashton King had three of the Bucs’ eight hits. He also scored twice.
ETSU pitchers issued 10 walks and the Bucs’ defense committed a pair of errors that contributed to the rout.
Austin Parsley (8-4) held the Bucs (28-18, 9-8) in check, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Hunter Shuey finished with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Bucs starter Hunter Loyd (3-4) walked seven and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Spartans got to him for six runs.
ETSU’s Tommy Barth had his 22-game hitting streak end. Barth, 0 for 4 to that point, came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and walked.
The series is set to conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.