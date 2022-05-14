ETSU logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Tennessee State fell behind early and never caught up Saturday as UNC Greensboro hammered the Bucs 15-2 in a Southern Conference baseball game.

The Spartans banged out 14 hits and all four of ETSU’s pitchers were victimized.

UNCG broke open the game with a seven-run sixth inning, keyed by Hogan Windish’s two-run home run.

Windish went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Spartans (24-26, 8-9). Pres Cavenaugh was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Bradley Bott had four RBIs, including a two-run double.

Ashton King had three of the Bucs’ eight hits. He also scored twice.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

ETSU pitchers issued 10 walks and the Bucs’ defense committed a pair of errors that contributed to the rout.

Austin Parsley (8-4) held the Bucs (28-18, 9-8) in check, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Hunter Shuey finished with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Bucs starter Hunter Loyd (3-4) walked seven and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Spartans got to him for six runs.

ETSU’s Tommy Barth had his 22-game hitting streak end. Barth, 0 for 4 to that point, came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and walked.

The series is set to conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video