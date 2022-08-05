Doughboys logo

Braden Spano served as the headliner for the front end of Friday night’s Appalachian League twinbill at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Ripping two home runs in a 3-for-3, 5-RBI performance, Spano anchored Johnson City’s 8-4 Appalachian League baseball win over Bristol.

