Braden Spano served as the headliner for the front end of Friday night’s Appalachian League twinbill at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Ripping two home runs in a 3-for-3, 5-RBI performance, Spano anchored Johnson City’s 8-4 Appalachian League baseball win over Bristol.
The Doughboys also took the night’s second game, prevailing 5-3.
Spano didn’t waste any time getting started, accounting for the game’s first two runs with a first-inning homer.
The State Liners went to work from there. Brandon Nigh drove across visitors’ first run with a second-inning sacrifice fly, then Eric Erato (single), Sean Smith (single) and Tahir Meulens (sac fly) each produced an RBI in a three-run Bristol third.
Trailing 4-2, the Doughboys issued a quick and major response — scoring five times in the bottom of the third. Spano came through with a two-run single to tie things up, then Ethan Payne scampered home on an error at shortstop.
Canyon Brown added a two-run homer of his own, giving Johnson City a 7-4 advantage. Two innings later, Spano padded the Doughboys’ lead with a solo shot.
Johnson City, which outhit Bristol 10-7, got a six-inning start from pitcher Ty Cobb (2-1). Preston Miller struck out the side in the seventh to finish up.
Doughboys 5, State Liners 3
Jackson Bryan drew a leadoff walk, then his pinch-runner Cole Torbett stole second base in the bottom of sixth inning. Two wild pitches later, Torbett was crossing home plate to break a 3-3 tie.
McKay Barney singled and eventually scored on a Noah Gent base hit later in the inning.
Barney went 3 for 3 with three runs from the top of Johnson City’s order. Gent, who doubled in the contest, and Logan Hugo each batted 2 for 2.
William Westbrock (4-2) struck out seven batters over six innings to earn the decision. Tyler Greenleaf notched his first save by working a tidy seventh.
Tahir Meulens topped Bristol by going 2 for 3, accounting for a game-tying RBI single in the upper half of the sixth inning. Aaron Graeber knocked in a pair of runs.
The Doughboys (29-24) and State Liners (14-38) meet again today to end their seasons. Game time in Johnson City is 7 p.m.
