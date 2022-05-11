The Southeast Super Trucks are scheduled to make a return to Kingsport Speedway on Saturday.
It has also been announced the Super Trucks will race at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia on September 17.
Saturday’s show is highlighted by a 50-lap feature for the Trucks. There is also a 50-lap feature for the Southeast Limited Late Model division.
Other classes in action include a 20-lap Bandolero race, a 25-lap race for the Carolina Vintage cars, a 30-lap Legends race and 25 laps for the Vintage Outlaws.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with qualifying for the Super Trucks at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Former Kingsport Speedway regular Lee Tissot has won the last two Southeast Super Trucks races at the 3/8-mile concrete oval. It included last June when he passed leader Ashton Higgins after his right front tire went flat just three laps from the finish.
Higgins rebounded from that race to win the Limited Late Model race to close out the 2021 show.
NASCAR Weekly Series action is scheduled to return Friday, May 20 with twin features for the Street Stock class and highlighted by a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock division.
BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY
East Tennessee SCCA Autocross is having its third event of the season Sunday in the parking lot between Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Kevin Wenzel drove his 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS to the win in the first event at Bristol back on March 6.
He finished his run in 39.731 seconds to finish .012 seconds ahead of runner-up Ryan Huffman in an Acura RSX.
The first race for the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway is scheduled May 20-22. It will be a test-and-tune on May 20 with racing Saturday and Sunday.
MEGA MOTOCROSS
Johnson City rider Isaiah Osborne has opened up a big lead in the “Vet MX Warrior Class” in the Mega Series standings after his fourth win of the season last Saturday at Lazy River MX in Dalton, Georgia.
Osborne has been off to a blistering start in the class for military veterans with a second-place finish in his other 2022 start.
Seth Woodby from Bristol, Virginia, leads the Schoolboy 2 standings 50-47 over Carson Eads from Kingsport. Eads is tied for the lead in both the 250B and 450B Limited classes, and is second in the Open B class.
Anthony Fields from Bluff City leads the Unlimited C standings and ranks second in both the 250C and 450C divisions. Eddie Branch from Bristol leads both the 55+ and 60+ divisions.
CLASSIC VICTORY
Johnson City driver Marcus Mays won the Classic division feature at I-75 Raceway on Saturday night.
Mays started on the outside pole and drove his white No. 12 to the victory over pole sitter Christian Runyon.
The night featured a race for the Southeast Super Late Model Series. Cory Hedgecock from Loudon won the race with Mack McCarter second. Johnson City driver Jensen Ford finished 16th in the 23-driver field.